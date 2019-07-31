OLEAN — A first look at plans for two of the city center’s corridors was presented to city leaders on Tuesday.
The Common Council’s city operation’s committee reviewed the draft proposals for reconstructing South Union Street and East State Street completed earlier in the day by Alta Planning. The firm was selected to bring the two Downtown Revitalization Initiative-funded projects to life.
The plans are similar to ideas floated during the local planning committee’s work in early 2018. Both aim to follow Complete Streets guidelines — focusing on traffic calming while improving bicycle and pedestrian access.
Wade Walker, a principal with Alta Planning, and engineer Kristie Di Cocco showcased the plans — which were created in about 36 hours by a team brought in to the city. The group looked at the concepts for the project, walked the streets, and met with city and local business officials for input.
Praising the efforts on North Union Street — “This is one of the best projects we’ve seen in the state,” Walker said — he and Di Cocco said the next projects need to feed into existing efforts.
“You’re finding that businesses are taking advantage of the space that has been created,” she said, hoping to emulate the success elsewhere in the city. “We’re trying to build on what you’ve already done.”
The first up on the list to do is East State Street.
According to the draft proposal, the project would begin at the State and Union intersection and head east to the bridge over Olean Creek. A roundabout would replace the traffic light at East State and Barry streets which now creates congestion, and enhanced pedestrian crossings are planned at Lincoln Park and at Center Street.
Both projects hope to correct one of the biggest issues with North Union Street: bicycle access.
Walker noted only a few riders are statistically expected to be confident enough to ride along with traffic like on North Union Street. That leaves users like families to find alternative routes. The East State Street project would include a shared access pathway along the north side of the street, measuring about 10 feet across, for pedestrians and bicyclists.
On South Union Street, a different approach is being considered. Along that route, Di Cocco said a two-way bike path would be separated from the road by parking spaces, while also staying off a separate sidewalk. By having strips of grass or other plantings along the sides of the bike path, it would increase the greenery in the area, creating a more pleasing visual for those entering the city from the south.
“It’s a sea of blacktop over there,” she said.
The goal for both bike paths, she said, would be to connect all the areas between Franchot Park and War Vets Park efficiently.
“You have the potential for recreational users to get from one park to another,” Di Cocco said, with benefits of healthier living and even encouraging the users “to spend money along the way” at downtown businesses.
One roundabout at Greene Street is proposed for South Union Street, while a proposed roundabout at Henley Street was set aside due to issues with the street grades and adjacent properties.
The plans met with enthusiasm from aldermen.
Common Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said enhanced bicycle access appeals to him as a father.
“I’m going to say, ‘Hey kids, let’s get on the bikes and let’s go to the park,’” he said. With a protected and dedicated bike space, “I know we’ll be safe” unlike riding along with traffic on North Union Street.
“I love that there’s protection for bicycles, especially from parking,” said Alderman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, noting issues with cars backing out into the bike lane on North Union. “If you’re riding those, you basically have a death wish.”
Along with the DRI projects, Walker and Di Cocco recommended creating a gateway area at the northwest corner of Lincoln Park to help welcome visitors to the downtown area.
“The opportunities are endless,” Di Cocco said, with the corner of the park underutilized at present.
Between the two projects, “it really comes together on that corner,” Walker added.
The city received five awards in July 2018 through the $10 million program, totaling more than half of the dollars received from the program:
- $1.6 million to implement streetscape improvements on West State Street.
- $1.4 million to improve the South Union Street Gateway Corridor
- $1.2 million to implement Walkable Olean Phase III, which is aimed at East State Street west of Olean Creek.
- $900,000 to improve the North Union Street streetscape.
- $350,000 to improve Oak Hill Park.