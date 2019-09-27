OLEAN — The City of Olean Taskforce for Empowering Neighborhoods will host an open meeting for the community at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Room 119 at the Olean Municipal Building, 101 E State, Olean.
All are welcome to attend the meeting, officials said, which will focus on key strategies for keeping neighborhoods safe, including a discussion on how to start a neighborhood watch. Any issues affecting neighborhoods will be up for discussion.
“This is a perfect opportunity for the residents in the city of Olean to learn more on preserving their neighborhoods, prevention and safety,” said Alderman Kelly Andreano, R-Ward 2, who led the effort to create the taskforce.
For information or questions, contact kandreano@cityofolean.org.