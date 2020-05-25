OLEAN — Social distancing and bans on large gatherings would never be able to stop locals from remembering those who gave their lives for the nation.
Around a dozen veterans’ group members were spread out across the hillside at the Veterans Field of Honor at Mount View Cemetery in defiance of the COVID-19 pandemic, along with a small number of onlookers.
Yes, the annual Memorial Day parade was canceled. But much like during the World Wars, the Great Depression and other catastrophes, locals still remembered.
Retired Army Sgt. Bill Hilliard of American Legion Post 530 offered a short prayer for the fallen and for those serving to return home safely. The flag at the top of the hill was raised to full staff, followed by the American Legion ritual team firing three volleys before Jim Tambash performed taps.
The ceremony concluded only moments after it began.
Later, veterans placed a wreath at the war memorial at the end of the South Union Street bridge. Earlier in the day, a wreath was also placed at the Veterans Wall of Honor at War Veterans Park.
It was also the first time in decades that no veteran read Gen. John Logan’s order as head of the Grand Army of the Republic calling for veterans and family members to decorate the graves of deceased Union Army soldiers with flowers in 1868.
However, that tradition was kept alive, with flags on every veteran’s gravestone, and flowers and other decorative items set out by loved ones. Even during the ceremony, a small trickle of family members came to clean up gravesites of veterans and loved ones.
OFFICIALS ALSO noted the holiday, moving their remarks to the internet from the podium at the cemetery.
Mayor Bill Aiello on Friday issued a statement, containing the speech he would have delivered at the ceremony, following it up with a video of his speech from the offices at city hall.
“I am proud to live in Olean — to live in a community that has traditions that you can rely upon — year after year. And our Memorial Day traditions are unrivaled,” Aiello said. “I am proud to live in a community whose residents again and again — when called upon — make significant sacrifices to protect our Republic.
“I am proud to live in Olean, because I have witnessed — first hand — these past three months — how well our residents respond to an emergency — how our residents rise above the crisis at hand — and work together to protect one another. Even when it means cancelling events and traditions that we have come to rely upon,” he added. “In the future we will remember that Americans were once again challenged. And here in Olean — we met that challenge with strength, resolve, courage and determination. Just like the men and women listed on the numerous memorials throughout the city.
“Happy Memorial Day and let’s hope that next year we can all be together to share this tribute as a community.”
Over the weekend, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, also sent out a message for Memorial Day as well:
“As our state and nation begin to reopen and find a new normal, we might also be wise to think of the words of President Ronald Reagan: ‘And if words cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice.’
“It is our duty to honor our veterans by remembering their sacrifices and working to rebuild our communities in a responsible way while respecting the safety and livelihood of our neighbors.”