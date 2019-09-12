OLEAN — Olean remembers those who died in the largest terror attack in history — especially those who chose to put their lives on the line that day.
Dozens of city officials, first responders and onlookers attended a memorial service Wednesday on the lawn of the Olean American Legion to mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.
On Sept. 11, 2001, four commercial airliners were hijacked by al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorists. Two planes struck No. 1 and No. 2 World Trade Center in New York. A third struck the Pentagon in Virginia, while a fourth crashed in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against the hijackers.
In New York, an estimated 2,606 people were killed on the ground, including 2,192 civilians and 412 first responders. Among those responders were 343 members of the New York City Fire Department, 37 police officers of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, 23 police officers of the New York City Police Department, and nine other responders. At the Pentagon, 125 people were killed, about half active military personnel. Another 265 fatalities were recorded on the four planes crashed in the attacks.
Legion Commander Jim Farmer noted that there are two days devoted to veterans annually — Veterans Day and Memorial Day — and the 9/11 service Wednesday serves as a tribute to first responders.
“The first ones to take the fight to the enemy (on 9/11) were the men and women before you today — the first responders,” Farmer said. “They rush in, they save lives, and they restore order.”
Farmer said Americans should thank first responders the way many do veterans on a daily basis, as well as the families of first responders.
“My time in combat was easy compared to my wife and children sitting at home not knowing,” he said, adding the families of first responders have similar anxieties daily.
Father Ross Chamberland of St. Bonaventure University, in his invocation, urged God to “help us to be mindful for all of the gifts that we have, including this great nation, and for those who ensure that it remains free.”
State Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda, said, “I’m just an elected official — I don’t sacrifice that much,” noting that when he looks at first responders, he thinks “my God, what courage. What courage.”
Giglio said the day, while a horrible tragedy, allowed Americans to show how much they care about their community, whether by giving blood or by putting on a uniform as a first responder.
“Everything that happened was so personal for us who were around back then, so personal,” he said. “It’s the love we share that causes people to run into burning buildings … It’s not the training that makes us do what we do, it’s our heart.
“We will never forget — we will never forget what happened that day, and we will be vigilant to ensure that doesn’t happen again.”
Mayor Bill Aiello noted that keeping alive the memories of those who died is a priority.
“Eighteen years later as we mourn … a new generation is entering adulthood,” Aiello said. “Their childhood was shaped by the events of 9/11, but they have no memory of it.”
He also credited first responders for their efforts daily.
“Your service allows that bright beacon of freedom to shine,” he added, referring to a speech made bny then-President George W. Bush after the attacks.