LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court on Monday as a predicate felony offender to two years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision.
Nathan G. Layman, 31, will serve the sentence concurrent to his sentence for conviction of attempted first-degree sexual abuse, a class E felony, that involved a minor, according to District Attorney Lori P. Rieman.
The incident occurred Aug. 31, 2018, in the city of Olean, when Layman attempted to subject another person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion when the other person is less than 11 years-old.
In another case, County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz sentenced Kelly Mallaber, 27, of South Dayton, to one year in the county jail plus restitution for her conviction to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a forged, a class E felony. The incident occurred on July 19, 2017, in the Village of South Dayton, when she attempted to possess a forged personal check.
Troy Arrance, 30, was sentenced to a year in the county jail for his conviction of driving while ability impaired by drugs, a class D felony; second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. The incident occurred on Feb. 17 in the town of Dayton.
Rose Waery, 26, of Gowanda, was sentenced to a term of five years’ probation and a 90 days shock program for her conviction to second-degree attempted assault, a class E felony. The incident occurred on Nov. 7, 2018 in the town of Persia, when she injured one person and and recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person. She also caused more than $250 in damage to another person’s property.
Patrick R. Lounsbury, 24, of Salamanca, was sentenced to five years’ probation and restitution for his conviction to driving while intoxicated, class E felony. The incident occurred on or about Dec. 17, 2018, in the city of Salamanca.
Lawan S. McClain, 26, of Rochester was sentenced to time served and a mandatory state surcharge for his conviction to seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on or about April 8, 2019, in the town of Olean.
Jeremy Steves, 39, of Cherry Creek, was sentenced to 90 days in the county jail for his conviction of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred on June 19, 2018, in the village of South Dayton, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell it.
Sunny Kennedy, 46, of Salamanca, was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and restitution for her conviction of fourth-degree grand larceny. The incident occurred between February 2016 and May 2017 in the town of Coldspring, when she stole property valued at more than $1,000.
Nicholas Van der Voort, 33, of Bufflao, was sentenced to two years’ probation, one year of ignition interlock and his driver’s license was revoked for one year for his conviction to felony driving while intoxicated. The incident occurred on Nov. 12, 2017, in Olean.
Traci Hirliman, 42, of Olean was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge and 20 hours of community service for her conviction of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing. The incident occurred on March 10, in Olean, when she offered a false written statement to a public office.
Christopher Rose, 23, of Olean, was sentenced to five years’ probation for his conviction of failure to register as a sex offender. The incident occurred March 12 in the town of Farmersville, when Rose, a registered sex offender, failed to register with the Division of Criminal Justice Services within 10 days after a change of address.
Keith Ellis, 24, of Kill Buck, was sentenced to time served for his conviction of failure to register as a sex offender. The incident occurred on March 12, in the town of Farmersville, when Ellis, a registered sex offender, failed to register with the Division of Criminal Justice Services and failed to verify his address with an law enforcement agency every 90 calendar days.
