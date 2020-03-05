LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday as a predicate felon to three years in state prison.
Dwayne Higgs, 39, currently incarcerated in the Cattaraugus County Jail, was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz to three years in prison and three years’ post-release supervision for his conviction of fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony.
The incident occurred June 4 in Olean, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully sold a narcotic drug.
Higgs was also sentenced to a term of 1.5 years in prison and 1.5 years post release supervision for his conviction of third-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony. The incident occurred June 6 in Olean, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully attempted to possess a narcotic substance.
Zachary McMillen, 20, of Olean, was sentenced to a term of one to three years for his convictions of third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The incident occurred Nov. 17 in Olean, when the defendant knowingly entered and remained unlawfully in the Olean Center Mall, where he committed the crimes of petit larceny and second-degree criminal mischief.
McMillen waived prosecution by indictment and pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless endangerment, a class D felony. The incident occurred on Oct. 30, 2019, in the city of Olean, when he recklessly fired a rifle round near the Allegheny River Trail.
Chadwick Cummings, 35, of Allegany, was sentenced as a predicate felony offender to 1.5 years in state prison and three years post-release supervision for his conviction of first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor.
The incident occurred May 9 in the town of Allegany, when the defendant violated an order of protection by subjecting another person to physical contact and recklessly caused injury to the person.
Jason Turek, 44, of Olean, but presently incarcerated in the County Jail, was sentenced to one year in the County Jail and 90 days concurrent for his convictions to driving while intoxicated, a class D felony and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor. The incident occurred March 8, 2019, in the city of Olean, when he operated a motor vehicle on a public highway in an intoxicated condition while knowing that his driver’s license was suspended or revoked.
Bonnie Slater, 59, of Randolph, was sentenced to five year’ probation for her conviction of fifth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class E felony. The incident occurred Feb. 15, 2019, in the town of Conewango, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully attempted to possess a controlled substance.
Naomi L. Brisley, 26, of Salamanca, was sentenced to six months, adjourned in contemplation of dismissal and restitution for her conviction of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony; fourth-degree welfare fraud, a class E felony and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, a class E felony.
The incident occurred between Jan. 22 and June 30, 2019, in the city of Olean, when she fraudulently took or obtained public assistance benefits in excess of $1,000 and stole property in excess of $1,000.
Ploetz accepted guilty pleas and set sentencing dates for seven defendants. They are:
Rex W. Gibbs, 62, of Sardinia, plead guilty to endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. The incident occurred Aug. 29, 2016, and in December 2018 in the town of Farmersville, when the defendant knowingly acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child less than seventeen years old. Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.
Douglas Mosher, 36, of Cuba, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, class E felonies; one count of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor and two counts of aggravated family offense, class E felonies. The incidents occurred between July 16 and July 27 in the town of Little Valley, when the defendant intentionally disobeyed a court order. Sentencing is scheduled for April 20.
Jesse Wilson, 39, of Bolivar, waived prosecution by indictment and entered a plea of guilty by Superior Court Information to criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony. The incident occurred on May 17 in the town of Hinsdale, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a firearm. Sentencing is scheduled for April 20.
Daniel Jackson, 44, who is presently incarcerated in the Cattaraugus County Jail, waived prosecution by indictment and pleaded guilty by Superior Court Information to two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, class E felonies. The incidents occurred Jan. 2, and Dec. 15, 2019, in the towns of Little Valley and Salamanca, when the defendant intentionally disobeyed a court order. Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.
Kristine Zwack, 29, of Olean, pleaded guilty to fifth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class E felony. The incident occurred Feb. 6, 2019, in Olean, with the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a controlled substance with the intent to sell it. Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.
Todd Kuhaneck, 30, of Kill Buck, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, a class E felony. The incident occurred July 21 in Salamanca. Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.
Dashawn Hamilton, 28, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted assault stemming from a May 18 incident in the town of Napoli, when the defendant, acting jointly and in concert with other individuals, injured a person. Sentencing is scheduled for June 8.