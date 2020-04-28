LITTLE VALLEY — An Olean man, Aaron Sworn, 42, was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to two years in state prison for his conviction of second-degree assault, a class D felony.
County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz also sentenced Sworn, who is currently incarcerated in the county jail, to two years of post-release supervision.
The incident occurred on Dec. 2, 2019 in the city of Olean when the defendant, with intent to prevent a police officer from performing a lawful duty, caused physical injury to the officer.