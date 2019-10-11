BUFFALO — An Olean man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for a federal child pornography charge, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported Friday.
Prosecutors for the Western District of New York reported Jacob Tunison, 30, was sentenced to 15 years eight months in federal prison by District Judge Richard Arcana.
The prosecution alleged that Tunison used Facebook in November to contact a girl under the age of 16 for nefarious purposes. He sent numerous lewd pictures of himself to the victim, and solicited the girl to send various images of herself to him.
Officials said the charge came as a result of an investigation by the Cuba Police Department and the FBI. Cuba police alerted the FBI on Jan. 14 about a possible sexual exploitation of a child using social media, leading to Tunison’s arrest on Feb. 19.
Tunison pleaded guilty in May to receipt of child pornography. The charge carried a penalty of five to 20 years in prison.