Olean man facing threat charges in McKean County
BRADFORD, Pa. — An Olean, N.Y., man is facing allegations he threatened someone in March in McKean County.
Damon L. Maull, 34, was arraigned Monday before District Judge Richard Luther on charges of terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor, and harassment, a third-degree misdemeanor.
According to the criminal complaint, on March 4, Lewis Run-based state police were asked to investigate an alleged terroristic threat incident.
A woman reported to police that, on March 1, Maull sent her threatening text messages saying he knows where she lives and “Ima kill u for how u did me I promise u.” He allegedly said he wished he killed her and indicated his weapon of choice would be a “knife not gun,” the complaint stated.
Maull is incarcerated in McKean County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bail, and he is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Thursday.
Maull served two years in Cattaraugus County Jail beginning in 2005 for stabbing another man to death during a fight Oct. 30, 2004, in Olean.