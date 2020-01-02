OLEAN — A variety of events that will include a presentation by well-known author Susan Wiggs, and a FebruFest celebration will be on tap in the upcoming months at the Olean Public Library at 134 N. Second St.
Library director Michelle LaVoie said that in addition to the regular programs for children and adults, the library will host the increasingly popular FebruFest from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
“It’s a beer-tasting event and will be the second annual festival,” LaVoie said. “We’ll be getting out more details on when the tickets will be on sale. Last year, Four Mile Brewing came down and did presentations. We actually set it up in the library because we’re closed (at the time.) There will also be food.”
LaVoie said she is hopeful live music will be part of the evening as it adds to the festive atmosphere.
She said another highlight of the year at the library will be Wiggs’ visit on April 25.
“It’s in the early planning stages and it’s something that we’re partnering with the Wellsville library,” she said of the David A. Howe Library. “Susan Wiggs is a best-selling author and she’s very popular here. She was born in Olean and that’s why Wellsville reached out to us and asked if we would be interested in partnering and hosting it here.”
Wiggs, an author of historical and contemporary romance novels, is a New York Times bestselling author. Her most recently published novel is “Snowfall in the City,”
“She has a big following and her books go out of here a lot,” LaVoie said of the demand for Wiggs’ books at the library. “I think this (visit) will be pretty exciting when people find out.”
She said the library also carries a full schedule of other activities for the community that include the Kids’ Programs. The programs include gatherings for the trading card club, the STEAM Club, LEGO Builders, a Crafternoon event and an afternoon movie.
There are also Children’s Story Times events from Jan. 27 through Feb. 20 for block one of the sessions; Teen Programs activities during weekday afternoon hours; and Adult Programs activities throughout the month and year.
For more information on events, exhibits in the gallery, presentations and activities, call the library at 372-0200 or visit reference@oleanlibrary.org online.
