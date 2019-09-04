OLEAN — It’s been a busy summer to spay and neuter the city’s feral cats.
Jamie Lawrence of the Catt County Cat Nippers updated the city operations committee on Tuesday, noting that around 60 cats were trapped to be neutered, vaccinated and released — commonly called TNVR — since beginning earlier this year.
But that’s just a drop in the bucket, she added.
“The problem is horrific,” she said. “I’ve been over eight counties, and you have the worst population.”
Operations began in the Fifth Ward at the end of May, but traps have been set in many areas in the city. Most of those cats, she said, were not born feral but were abandoned by owners during moves or due to cost of care.
However, efforts were slowed elsewhere after 85 cats were found living in a colony in a former Dresser-Rand warehouse in North Olean.
“Distemper has gone through the colony,” she said, with more than a dozen cats dying of the viral infection with no known cure. She has been attempting to nurse those trapped back to health, treating symptoms and hoping for the best. “We’ve been in recovery mode.”
Of the cats taken for TNVR this year, she said only 48 have been able to return, with the rest dying.
However, the community has started to rally, dropping off supplies at Main Street Sweets in Allegany to be distributed to caregivers in the city.
“It’s a lot of food, and a lot of cat litter,” Lawrence added.
She said there are a few major causes for the city’s feral cat problems — cat owners are often not aware of the need to spay and neuter, nor the financial cost associated with the surgery. In addition, there’s limited access to low-cost sterilization.
“They call any vet and it’s $240 to spay or neuter,” she said, adding cats taken to Operation Pets near Buffalo have been sterilized for $55, but that involves a three-hour round trip.
Moving forward, she recommended finding a low-cost option in the area.
An option may already be available — the SPCA Serving Allegany County, as part of its major construction project near Belmont, included a surgical suite in the floor plan. Lawrence said that facility is running at about one-quarter capacity, and suggested reaching out to SPCA officials about a cooperative effort. Such a trek is about an hour round-trip.
Another option, she said, would be to apply as a municipality for an ASPCA grant.
“You’ll automatically get it because you are a municipality,” she said, adding it would allow the city to put out a request for proposal for a veterinarian or vet tech to offer low-cost surgery.
Under the program, the cats are trapped and transported to a veterinarian. There, the animal is surgically sterilized and vaccinated against rabies and other diseases. The ears are then surgically tipped and the animals released back to the neighborhood where they were trapped.
The Common Council approved changes to the city Code of Ordinances in December to allow for TNVR efforts. The ordinance declares that any feline running at large is to be classified as a stray cat and may be put through TNVR procedures. Previously, the city code banned the release of cats. The code also specifically states that TNVR of community cats is permitted and citizens “are encouraged to participate in and support TNVR activities on a voluntary basis.”
In addition, the code recommends those involved be familiar with guidelines and best practices established by national and regional groups.
Along with the code change, $5,000 was set aside during the 2018-19 budget year but was unspent, while an additional $5,000 was included in the 2019-20 budget.
“You’re only the third municipality to dedicate money to TNVR,” Lawrence said, noting only Buffalo and Dunkirk have done the same.
