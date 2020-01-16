OLEAN — A spike in influenza cases has led Upper Allegheny Health System officials to limit visitation by youths at area hospitals.
Due to an increase in flu cases, Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital announced Thursday that in order to protect patients, visitors and staff by restricting visitors to those 17 and older until further notice. However, healthy siblings will be allowed to visit OGH’s OB/maternity floor.
Anyone with respiratory or flu-like symptoms arriving at the hospital, UAHS officials said, will be given a face mask to prevent further transmission of germs. However, if people aren’t feeling well or suspect they have the flu, they should not visit the hospital, except to seek medical care.
Symptoms of influenza include cough, sore throat, fever, chills, congestion/runny nose, fatigue and body aches.
To help stop the spread of germs:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when sick.
- Cover the mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.
- Wash hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.
- Practice other good health habits. Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill. Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage stress, drink plenty of fluids, and eat nutritious food.