OLEAN — Officials at the Olean Food Pantry reported on Friday that there will be a change for the pick-up of food by participants at the Leo Moss Drive facility.
In a Facebook post, officials reported that the well-being of the customers and volunteers “is of utmost importance for us here at the Olean Food Pantry.
“That’s why we are taking proactive steps to protect everyone from COVID-19,” the statement said. “Effective immediately, customers will pick up predetermined selections of food at our side loading-dock entrance during our regular hours. Food bags will be pre-assembled by our volunteers and will meet the needs of each customer and their family. We recognize this measure eliminates food choice but we believe it drastically Increases safety for everyone.”
The statement further noted that only a limited number of volunteers will be permitted in the pantry and customers will not be admitted under any circumstances.
“We’ll get through this uncertain time if we work together with understanding and an ample amount of patience,” the statement concluded.