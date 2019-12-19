OLEAN — The city will receive nearly $1 million in funding for a water project, one of three municipalities in Cattaraugus County that will receive million in state aid for water systems.
The funding, part of $25 million in awards to Western New York municipalities announced Tuesday by the Environmental Facilities Corp. through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act and the Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grant Program, included:
• $911,454 for the city of Olean for a $1.54 million project.
• $3 million for the town of Ellicottville for a $5 million project.
• $1.29 million for the town of Yorkshire for a $5.14 project.
The funding was part of a $416 million push statewide.
“By investing in improving our state’s water infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for regional growth and prosperity while also protecting our natural resources,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. “These investments in our communities will help ensure residents in every corner of the state have access to safe, clean drinking water, helping to build a stronger New York for all.”
THE ASSISTANCE is welcome news, said Mayor Bill Aiello, whose Department of Public Works has been eyeing replacing the 4-inch line under Washington Street for years — and city taxpayers were to foot the entire bill.
Aiello said the city had first applied for aid in 2018, but was unsuccessful. However, a mechanism to roll over the application made reapplying a breeze.
“It kept us basically in the hopper” for the next round of funding, the mayor said. “We’re very pleased.”
The project calls for replacing the 4-inch line along the 200 block of North Fourth Street and along Washington Street from North Fourth to North 10th Street, replacing it with an 8-inch line. A street repaving project is also included, repairing the poor condition of Washington’s 500 and 600 blocks.
Due to a century of buildup of minerals and rust, the current line only has the flow capacity of about a 2-inch line. In 2013, the lack of flow complicated efforts to fight a fire on the 500 block of the street, forcing firefighters to run hoses from several blocks away to get enough water to the scene.
It is also feared that such high usage in any future fires along the stretch could result in the line collapsing.
That concern trumped the lack of state assistance.
“That’s when the council made the decision to move forward,” Aiello said, noting that the revised project cut sidewalk improvements and other desired work in order to keep costs down.
The council approved a 5-year, $1.35 million bond anticipation note in July to cover the cost of the project, which would then be rolled over into a municipal bond and paid back over 30 years.
The extra funding has a small catch, the mayor said.
“Do we want to extend the project or just keep what we have going?” Aiello said. “That will be on the new council’s agenda in January.”
Construction is currently set for the spring, but Aiello said that may change as decisions are made.
“The scope might change,” Aiello said, adding that he is unsure if the current contractor will see changed plans or if a whole new round of project bidding is required. “That will take a legal opinion.”
ELLICOTTVILLE OFFICIALS are proposing a $5 million upgrade to the joint town and village municipal water supply.
In September, the town board approved a resolution to upgrade the local systemn’s water tanks, more than three miles of water main and other infrastructure.
The Holi Huts by HoliMont, for instance, are on private wells, and increasing access to municipal supplies could spur further development.
IN YORKSHIRE, a $5.14 million Yorkshire Corners Sewer District has been in the works for almost a decade.
According to the engineering report from April, provided on the town website, the project will construct a municipal sanitary sewer to replace the many septic systems now in use around the intersection of Routes 16 and 39. The sewer would be fed into the Village of Arcade Wastewater Treatment Facility, which has been upgraded in the last 10 years to better handle the potential load from Yorkshire Corners.
The area includes around 150 homes and apartments, more than 200 mobile homes, dozens of commercial properties. Pioneer Central School District has also expressed interest in having the elementary school added to the system.
The tentative schedule puts the completion date for the project at late 2023.