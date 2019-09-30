ALLEGANY — With an eye on Gargoyle Park, city officials are looking at planning out repairs at the city’s 17 parks.
City Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring is reviewing the condition of the city parks, Mayor Bill Aiello said, and will start to prioritize upgrades at the many facilities run by the city.
“He’s going to put together a master plan for all of our parks, and that will include Gargoyle,” Mayor Bill Aiello said.
Gargoyle Park is the largest city park, covering dozens of acres. It also holds the distinction of being the only city park not located in the city, but in the town of Allegany.
Once host to events ranging from air races to festivals, the users today are usually weddings and company picnics, Aiello said, or trail users looking to access the network. City Youth and Recreation officials previously told the Times Herald that only around a dozen rentals were reported at the park in 2018.
“It’s a nice property — we need to get it back to where she used to be,” Aiello said. “With the trail right there and all the kayaking going on, I think we can find a use for it.”
Aiello lauded a recent effort by St. Bonaventure University students to paint the lower section of the main pavilion, as well as fixing broken boards on the stage area.
“It’s a good start,” Aiello said, but added the pavilion needs paint on the upper walls, inside and through the rafters, as well as other repairs. The brick fire pit beside it for barbecues is destroyed. Flood damage can be observed on several of the outbuildings nearby. The playground equipment is out of date and rough looking. The plaza for the Allegheny River Valley Trail is overgrown and in need of repair.
And with the trail approaching 20 years old, “we’re going to have to take a look at replacing the surface on it eventually, or figure out what we’re going to do with it,” Aiello said.
The municipalities and St. Bonaventure University are responsible for the trail, the mayor said, and discussions will be needed among the partners before pursuing a course of action.
To bring in more paying renters, the repairs need to be done — the biggest concern is the access road.
In some places, the road is more patch than surface, and tracks can typically be seen as drivers take their chances that the grass next to the road is less bumpy. The roadway also serves as an entrance to the Giardini Brothers Construction gravel operations, as well as the city’s fire training center.
City workers — using city funds — have been doing upkeep on the surface, but officials were not sure until legal research was done this summer whether it is the responsibility of the city or the town of Allegany.
“It’s our road — over the dike, it’s our road,” Aiello said. “We patch it every year.”
Aiello said repaving the road is needed at some point, but its status complicates issues. As the access road is “like a driveway, for lack of better terminology,” he said, it does not qualify for state Consolidated Street and Highway Improvement Program funds typically used to offset most local costs on repaving projects. That would put any upgrades directly on the backs of local taxpayers unless grants or other alternative funding is received.
That’s in addition to other tax burdens already being paid out annually.
The park property, which covers 26.24 acres, is assessed at $220,000. As the park is not within the city limits, it is taxable — the city saw a property tax bill of $4,119.91 this year, divided between the town of Allegany, the Allegany-Limestone Central School District and Cattaraugus County. All told, the city has likely paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to other governments for owning the property for many decades.
Occasionally, the idea of divesting the city of the property is floated, but Aiello said that is highly unlikely for several reasons.
“Socony-Vacuum gave the property to the city,” Aiello said, noting there is a clause in the deed to return it to the company if the city no longer wants it. “They don’t exist anymore. Who would it go to? ExxonMobil?”
In addition, he said state law would require the city to come up with an equal amount of parkland to replace the property — there are very few places inside the city limits with enough acreage to compensate for the loss, and would all likely need to be purchased.
A PROJECT AT the park would be in good company, as the Common Council has authorized a number of parks projects in recent years.
This year alone, Lincoln Park saw the $1.25 million Lincoln Square pavilion development, while a new parklet was constructed at the site of the old city police station on Whitney Avenue. Another project completed Saturday replaced the playground at King Street Park. All three relied heavily on county, state or private grant funding to be completed. Other recent projects include playground replacements, upgrades to Bradner Stadium and the William O. Smith Recreation Center, and repairs to the pavilion at War Vets Park.
At least one other major project is already in the pipeline. One of the projects approved in the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative is a $350,000 improvement to Oak Hill Park. Considered for the project — which has not been thoroughly fleshed out to date — are a dog park, a stage for plays and musical performances, and a new entryway in the southeast corner.
Such grant funding is likely the way to go for Gargoyle Park, the mayor added.
“It’s not forgotten — it’s going to take a lot of work,” he said. “It’s going to take some resources.”