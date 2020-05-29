OLEAN — End of year transfers will help get several long-awaited city projects underway, officials hope.
In several resolutions Tuesday, the Common Council approved using contingency and other funds to make sure several projects get done in the next budget year. Sunday marks the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year, with the new budget, approved in April, starting Monday.
“It’s not new money, it’s money that’s already been earmarked,” said council President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3.
The projects include:
• Upgrades to the HVAC system at the Olean Municipal Building.
• Repairs at the Times Square entrance to the building.
• Rehabilitation of the south wall of the Water Treatment Plant.
• Replacement of the Stardust water pump station.
• Water fluoridation system improvements.
In the first resolution, the transfers included $89,900 for the HVAC system, while another $125,000 was set aside for the Times Square entrance.
The funding came primarily from the General Fund contingency line in the 2019-20 budget, accounting for almost $160,000. Another $47,000 was taken from the General Fund balance, while around $52,200 came from the sewer Fund contingency and $2,800 from the Water Fund contingency line.
The concrete below the Times Square entrance, due to pooling water, rock salt and the many freeze-thaw cycles during the winter months, has become seriously weakened — with observers in the passageway underneath able to see daylight through the holes.
The project calls for reinforcing the concrete, replacing the worst sections, and the installation of a new ramp.
The HVAC system has not been doing its job, Mayor Bill Aiello said.
“My office was 80 degrees today, and the rest of the building was hot, too,” he said.
The second resolution called for $200,000 to help pay for the Stardust pump station and a long-discussed fluoridation equipment upgrade; and $57,000 to rehabilitate the water treatment plant wall.
The infrastructure projects have all been discussed for year, said DPW Director Bob Ring, and the funding will get the ball rolling toward completion.
“They’ve been delayed significantly because of the state agencies that are helping fund the projects,” Ring said.
The Stardust pump station replacement would get rid of the existing subterranean pump, instead building an above-ground pump that can be serviced easier. The pump station provides water for most of the Boardmanville and East Olean neighborhoods.
Ring noted the project is about $700,000, with around $275,000 provided by the city. The remainder is coming from state infrastructure grants.
The wall at the water treatment plant has had problems with seepage since it was constructed 20 years ago, officials said, including legal action against the original contractor.
In addition, a project to enhance the water fluoridation system has been long discussed by the council. Ring said the project has cost more than expected, and the transfer will cover the last of the work.
Ring noted that the financial position of the water and sewer funds can handle the project, despite a loss of about $25,000 to $30,000 a month from lower water sales as industries shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Whatever revenue losses we’ve had will be offset by the money we haven’t spent,” he added.