OLEAN — A $200,000 allocation to convert Temple B’nai Israel into the Olean Community Theatre led off a flurry of state grant awards announced Thursday afternoon for the region.
In an awards announcement Thursday by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council announced $67.3 million in awards to 109 projects across the five counties of the region in the ninth annual round of funding.
Ben Hollamby, a member of the OCT board, said that the award, combined with early fundraising efforts, gives the group about $250,000 to move ahead on buying the temple and begin renovations to make a new performance space, storage facility and headquarters for the 40-year-old group.
“We’re ecstatic,” he said. “We have a huge start to make a great theater and a great center for downtown Olean.”
The group originally sought $780,000 from the state, hoping to invest just shy of $1 million into the project with state-of-the-art lighting and sound equipment, raised seating and a myriad of other upgrades to create a world-class venue.
But even with the lower allocation than originally sought, Hollamby said there’s no doubt in the board’s mind that they will move forward, hopefully opening for the first show sometime in 2021.
“It’s going to get done, one way or the other,” Hollamby said. “It might take a little bit longer, but it will get done.
“We’re ecstatic — but we’re dreaming bigger. We’re going to keep fundraising. We’re putting in for other grants.”
As it stands, there should be enough money to make the purchase, install an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant entrance on the side of the building and get the stage together, he added.
In October, the WNYREDC named the project as one of the 13 priority projects for the region this year — and the only one in Cattaraugus or Allegany counties.
OF THE OTHER grants announced Thursday, $4.74 million was set aside for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties for other projects. The bulk of the awards will be used for much-needed water and wastewater infrastructure upgrades, while others will be used for studies and economic development plans.
- $1 million to install effluent disinfection at the town of Caneadea wastewater treatment plant.
- $1 million to improve the village of Wellsville wastewater treatment plant.
- $308,000 to assist in renovating mixed-use properties in the Canaseraga Four Corners Historic District.
- $287,000 to make upgrades to the Allegany Town Hall.
- $248,548 for the town of Yorkshire to construct a salt barn.
- $230,000 for Cattaraugus County to construct a salt barn at Markhams Barn.
- $200,000 for the Allegany County Microenterprise Assistance Program.
- $191,830 to install ultraviolet disinfection at the Limestone wastewater treatment plant.
- $150,000 to develop Local Waterfront Revitalization Programs to guide economic development along the Genesee River in Allegany County.
- $80,000 to construct a salt storage shed for the town of Independence.
- $78,000 for the Gowanda Area Redevelopment Corporation to study development opportunities in the village.
- $68,486 for a culvert replacement on a tributary to Black Creek in the town of Belfast to restore aquatic connectivity in the stream.
- $50,000 for Cattaraugus County to develop a county-wide Strategic Economic Development Plan.
- $50,000 for the village of Portville to evaluate its wastewater treatment plant.
- $30,000 each for stream bank stabilization on Black Creek in the town of West Almond; Phillips Creek in the village of Belmont; and Van Campen Creek in the town of Friendship.
- $30,000 to study disinfection alternatives at the town of Hume wastewater treatment plant.
- $30,000 to study infiltration and inflow in the village of Bolivar sanitary sewer.
- $30,000 for the village of Portville to study infiltration and inflow to the wastewater system.
- $30,000 for the village of South Dayton to study its disinfection system at its wastewater treatment plant.
