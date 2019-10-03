OLEAN — A new home for the Olean Community Theatre was one of 13 projects given priority status for state aid across the region.
In the annual report of the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council released Wednesday, the project to convert Temple B’nai Israel into a new home for the 40-year-old performance group was one of 13 projects identified as priorities in Round 9 for state Consolidated Funding Application assistance for the year.
The project was the only given priority in Cattaraugus or Allegany counties this round. By comparison, Round 2 in 2012 saw five for the area, while 2018 also saw just one, the 3 North Main project in Alfred.
That project, a $3.5 million redevelopment of a vacant lot from a 2009 fire, would create a five-story mixed-use structure on the site. According to this year’s report, project contracts have not yet been executed.
Officials noted that the OCT structure, needed a $980,000 renovation to make Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant accessibility; a small rear addition; and news seats, flooring and stage for productions. OCT, a nonprofit, is seeking $680,000 in state aid for the project.
And while the project will not create any permanent private-sector jobs like many other priority projects, “(t)his placemaking project will increase the quality and variety of Olean’s entertainment offerings and draw people downtown — increasing spending in area restaurants, hotels and businesses,” the report states.
Ben Hollamby, an OCT board member, said the board had several discussions with the council on the proposal as members deliberated what to make a priority project.
“That’s pretty exciting — I’m speechless at the moment,” he said, having not received advance notice of the designation. “It’s fantastic news, and I’m glad that people outside of our community that can see how important this project is.”
Hollamby said the OCT board is preparing to find necessary matching funds for any grant the group may get.
“We’re starting the fundraising part of the campaign — in the next day or two we’ll have a GoFundMe on our Facebook page, and we’ll be sending out a letter to community members,” he said, hoping to spread the word about the project.
OTHER PROJECTS are also under consideration for state funding, but did not receive a priority designation.
- Separate improvement projects at Almond Village Park and Caneadea Park
- Allegany Town Hall hadicapped accessibility improvements
- Allegany County Microenterprise Assistance Program; Cattaraugus County
- New theater lighting for the Quick Center for the Arts at St. Bonaventure University.
- Stabilization plans for Philips Creek, Van Campen Creek and Black Creek by the Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District.
- Wastewater treatment plant studies and work in Caneadea, Carrollton, Cuba, Hume, Portville, South Dayton and Wellsville.
- Genesee River Corridor Local Waterfront Re
- vitalization Program in Wellsville.
While being identified as a priority project does not necessarily mean a project will be completed, of the 137 identified most have made progress or have been completed. In the first eight rounds, at least one project has been canceled or had funding declined. Round 2, from 2012, saw five of 17 projects meet that classification. Meanwhile another three from that round are still in progress, and just over half have been completed.
Of the 118 projects that have not been canceled, $82.74 million in Empire State Development Capital Fund aid has been awarded, with total project costs of $612.38 million.
However, the priority projects identified in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties have seen a lower success rate than the region as a whole.
Among the 30 projects prioritized in the two counties, 11 have been completed, or just over one-third. Another eight are on schedule, or 26.67%, two are delayed (6.67%) and one has not had a contract executed yet. Seven have been canceled or had funding declined, or 23.33%. Those projects include
- Swain Recreation, town of Grove, 2012
- Alfred University Integrated Manufacturing Center, Alfred, 2012
- McNallie building rehabilitation, Randolph, 2013
- Rushford Elementary Building, Rushford, 2013
- Biorefinery Commercialization Center, Wellsville, 2014
- Biorefinery Development and Commercialization project, Wellsville, 2015
- Bradner Stadium Forness Park Trail, Olean, 2017
Some projects, like the Olean trail project, were declined by the sponsor after receiving funds. Others were canceled outright, and others did not receive assistance from the state.
Many projects take years to complete, however, with various funding sources including state aid, private investment, federal tax credits needing to be in place.
Local projects identified in Round 1 in 2011 that are still in progress include the redevelopment of the Manufacturers Hanover building — now under its fourth developer in a quarter century — and the Alfred High Temperature Lab.
The WNYREDC, one of 10 across the state, was established in 2011 as a private-public partnerships to allow more local input in what economic development projects receive state funding. The Western New York board is chaired by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, co-chaired by Jeff Belt of Olean’s SolEpoxy, and includes representatives from regional businesses, governments and nonprofits.