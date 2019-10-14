OLEAN — With almost $1 million in dreams, Olean Community Theatre officials hope to move quickly on their new home.
Officials with the nonprofit theater group, which closed out its 40th season this weekend, aim to raise around $300,000 in the coming months to begin work on the Temple B’nai Israel on South Barry Street. The temple would become the home for the group, which has been without a permanent space for its entire existence.
“It’s exciting stuff — it’s so beautiful in here,” said Tim Hollamby, president of the OCT board.
The group applied to the state for $680,000 in aid, hoping to invest $980,000 into the National Register of Historic Places-listed structure for a performance space, storage facility and office.
Only a small portion is going to the congregation — “It’s basically a gift,” is how board member Ben Hollamby characterized the low, undisclosed sale price. The remainder of the funds will go into the structure.
Amy Sherburne, who led the grant writing effort, said that many of the upgrades won’t be visible. Changes to the HVAC, electrical and plumbing systems will be needed to support the group, for example.
“It’s a lot of upgrades the synagogue didn’t have to deal with because they were grandfathered in,” Sherburne said.
An addition on the rear of the property and an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp on the north side with be the only major exterior changes.
“We won’t be changing the windows — why would we want to?” Ben Hollamby said, noting that the stained glass windows are now almost 100 years old and are in marvelous condition.
After necessary upgrades would come the centerpiece of every performance space — the stage.
“Another $250,000 is the tech and stage,” he said. “We dreamed big, and we’re looking at the best equipment.”
Top-of-the-line audio gear and LED-illuminated lighting systems are in the plans, organizers said, aiming to make the space the most up-to-date in the region.
Along with the stage, the existing seating will be replaced, and a ramped floor is planned to give theatre-goers in the rear a better view of the action.
Funding is the biggest hurdle, but officials said they have hope with the help of friends in high places.
In the annual report of the Western New York Regional Economic Development Council released earlier this month, the project was one of 13 projects identified as priorities in Round 9 for state Consolidated Funding Application assistance for the year. While the status does not guarantee funding, most projects that have received the designation have received state aid. OCT officials said they expect to hear one way or the other by the end of the year.
And while the project will not create any permanent private-sector jobs like many other priority projects, “this placemaking project will increase the quality and variety of Olean’s entertainment offerings and draw people downtown — increasing spending in area restaurants, hotels and businesses,” the report states.
“Smart Growth” is the buzzword, Sherburne said, as the project allows for family-friendly entertainment in a historic structure that is centrally-located. Officials hope to expand the offerings as time goes on, whether it’s hosting a comedy night, open mic events or touring entertainers.
“This is something Olean has needed for such a long time,” she added. “This is a much-needed project for the ‘now.’ We want to become the anchor that downtown Olean doesn’t have.”
There is a contingency, though, if state aid does not materialize.
“Our ribbon will be cut, regardless,” Tim Hollamby said.
“We would have to do it in phases, and it would be stretched out,” Sherburne said, possibly taking years to get the facility where organizers want it to be.
Much of the work could also end up being done in-house.
“The community that is OCT has all sorts of skill sets,” Ben Hollamby said. “We can still make this work — the dream of the grant is to make it what it can be.”
In order to get the state aid, around $300,000 in matching funds would be needed anyway, Ben Hollamby said — plenty to get started.
Direct-to-donor mailings are being prepared, and the effort is being channeled through the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, which is operating the Olean Community Theatre Building and Futures Fund, Sherburne said. Donations may be sent through the CRCF website at www.cattfoundation.org or mailed to Olean Community Theatre, PO Box 100, Olean, NY 14760.
Officials hope to keep the public up to date throughout the process. When renderings are finished, they hope to showcase them for the first time at an upcoming show. More details will become available at www.oleancommunitytheatre.com.