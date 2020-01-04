OLEAN — A one-purpose meeting next week should choose the next Common Council president.
The Olean Common Council will host a special meeting Monday evening to select a new president after an attempt Thursday led to a deadlock. Under the city charter, the mayor may call a special meeting of the council, as may the council president or any three aldermen.
At the panel’s reorganization meeting Thursday, aldermen deadlocked on who should be the next council president — former President Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3 or former Mayor Linda Witte, D-Ward 1.
Gonzalez, a four-term alderman, served as council president from January 2016 through the end of 2017.
Witte, the city’s 22nd mayor and first woman to hold the post, served as an alderman in the early 2000s before joining the Cattaraugus County Legislature.
Gonzalez was nominated by Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, and also supported by newcomer Jason Panus, R-Ward 1, who was sworn in for his term moments earlier.
Witte was nominated by former President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, and supported by newly-elected David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, a five-term former alderman and county legislator who won a tight race in November.
Alderman Nate Smith, R-Ward 6, was absent from the meeting, leaving the council tied at 3-3. Mayor Bill Aiello reported that the vote would have to wait for the full council to be on hand — originally expected to be on Jan. 14.
The council president, under the city charter, presides over meetings of the council, and serves as interim mayor upon vacancy of the mayor’s post. Beyond the charter, the president performs other duties including setting agendas, acting as a liaison between the council and mayor and representing the council on various panels in the community.
On Wednesday, Crawford announced he would not seek the post again, but will remain on the Common Council.
Crawford was tapped for the position in January 2018, nominated by Witte and approved unanimously then and again in January 2019. He replaced Gonzalez, who stepped back in 2018.
The last contested council president vote was in 2012, when Jim Brady won the position over Ann McLaughlin — who herself was unanimously elected to the position the following year.
The council will begin its legislative work for the calendar year on Tuesday, with a meeting of the Committee of the Whole. On the agenda is a department head presentation, as well as a discussion on the Department of Public Works facility needs report.
The 77-page report, released in November, noted upward of $4 million in improvements are needed at various city-owned facilities. The report was prepared to guide the council on discussions for future investments in the structures, including the Olean Municipal Building, the fire houses and the city DPW garage on North Barry Street.
