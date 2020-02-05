OLEAN — A year after putting it on the back burner, the Common Council is again eyeing what, if any, regulations to place on Airbnb rentals.
The council’s Strategic Planning committee began talks on what restrictions to place on the internet-based short-term rental business in the city, but made no decisions on the subject.
“I’ve now had two or three residents reach out to me,” said committee Chairman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, “about an Airbnb that popped up down the street from them. I think it’s very important to support business growth and opportunities in the city, but at the same time everyone should play by the same rules.”
He added that he is a frequent customer of the company, which connects travelers with property owners for rentals of rooms, apartments or entire houses.
Hotels, for instance, have regular inspections and are allowed in only certain areas of the city under existing zoning code.
It was not the first time talks had been held on the topic.
The city held off on regulating the internet-based, short-term rental provider last year, city attorney Nick DiCerbo said, after the New York Conference of Mayors said the state may act.
“The state was going to deal with it at the state level … they never got around to it,” DiCerbo said, adding it is important to have something in the city’s code of ordinances. “We could have regulations on Airbnb, and we probably should have regulations on Airbnb … but if you’re going to regulate them, be clear.”
He said some cities have licenses and annual inspections to maintain safety standards, but any change would likely include deciding where they may be located.
“You would establish it in the zoning law so the planning board can grant the special use permit,” he said, which would have a public hearing giving neighbors a chance to sound off on the proposals.
“I think there should definitely be something in the code,” said Mayor Bill Aiello, “and to give the code enforcement office some teeth.”
Aiello added that, by getting information on occupancy and makeup of such rentals, the city’s firefighters could do a more effective job if called to one for an emergency.
Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, said that he supports efforts to fix up otherwise vacant structures for short-term rentals, but said he would like to get the thoughts of the codes officers and other municipalities “so we can treat them legitimately.”
He compared the rentals to those at a bed and breakfast, and said that state building code needs to be consulted as to not create contradicting local ordinances.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)