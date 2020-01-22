OLEAN — The city of Olean will likely be the next municipality to lodge a formal protest against the state’s bail and discovery reform law.
The Common Council’s public safety committee on Tuesday forwarded a resolution to the full council asking state legislators to amend the state’s bail reform and discovery reform laws approved in 2019 which went into effect Jan. 1.
Under the changes, cash bail will be eliminated for the majority of misdemeanor offenses and nonviolent felonies — the most common crimes in the state. Law enforcement will be forced to turn over evidence much earlier in case timelines, at 15 days after arrest, compared to right before trial currently.
The information law enforcement must turn over was changed, with a long list of evidence to be automatically turned over, as opposed to the current system of defense attorneys having to ask for specific evidence.
In a unanimous vote, the resolution drew support from both Republicans and Democrats.
“I’d be happy to sponsor this,” said committee Chairman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1. “It’s just another unfunded mandate that the city can’t afford.”
Along with threats to public safety, Mayor Bill Aiello proposed the resolution with an eye on the 2020-21 city budget now in development.
“This is going to cost us one position in the police department just because of the discovery law,” Mayor Bill Aiello said, with the department needing to hire an officer for the sole purpose of retrieving information and forwarding it to prosecutors. The Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office has set a policy of requiring local police departments to turn over the evidence within five days, using the remaining nine days to make sure everything is present and sent to the defense lawyers.
Prosecutors and police statewide and in Olean have lambasted the law — Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley has spoken out at council meetings on several occasions against the current laws, noting that while reform was necessary, the laws swung the pendulum too far and a middle ground needs to be found to balance the constitutional rights of the accused with public safety.
Several municipalities have offered similar resolutions. Allegany County legislators voted on a resolution in December.
Defense attorneys, public defenders and criminal justice reform supporters claim the reforms will aid poor suspects by lowering jail populations, allow for better defense and lead to fewer plea bargains as those who may be innocent will have a better chance of pleading their case from home with more information, instead of behind bars.
If approved at the next council meeting, Aiello said the resolution will be sent to the city’s contingent at the state Legislature, as well as to the governor’s office.
