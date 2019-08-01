OLEAN — The city of Olean’s general fund ended the 2018-19 fiscal year almost $340,000 in the black.
However, news isn’t as rosy for the city’s water and sewer systems.
The Common Council’s finance committee on Tuesday heard from city Auditor Fred Saradin, who reported the tentative year-end fiscal situation.
“The General Fund — we had a great year,” Saradin said, noting the figures he presented were arrived at following a preliminary review by outside auditing firm Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro. The annual audit report by the firm is typically received before the end of the calendar year.
The general fund, which covers most of the city’s operations beyond the water and sewer system, had a budget of $16.68 million.
The biggest boost to the budget was revenue.
“Sales tax was $256,000 higher than last year,” Saradin said, noting that was about $121,000 higher than estimated in the budget approved in April 2018.
In other budget lines, Ice skating revenue at the William O. Smith Recreation Center came in $38,000 over budget; ambulance revenue was $24,000 over budget; and mortgage tax revenue was $18,000 over budget.
On the expense side, Saradin said that pension costs were $28,000 under budget, and health insurance costs were $11,000 under budget.
“If you subtract the net of litigation costs, our total expenses were $85,000 lower than last year,” Saradin said, referring to the $1.28 million judgement against the city for failing to pay the primary contractor on the North Union Street overhaul.
THE WATER SYSTEM, hampered by lower water usage, saw a larger decline than originally expected in the budget.
“Our meter revenue came in $89,000 under budget,” Saradin said, despite water rates increasing.
The loss caused the water system to lose $205,000, or about $55,000 more than expected. The budget for the water fund was $3.89 million, and the budget was created with a $150,000 planned transfer from the water fund balance — a savings account for the water system — in order to balance the budget.
The 2019-20 budget is a balanced budget and does not include any water fund balance to cover operating expenses.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, asked Saradin and the mayor to see if the reduction in usage was caused “across the board, or just a few of our larger users.”
THE SEWER SYSTEM also saw lower usage hurt the bottom line, but significantly higher power consumption was the major cause of a $147,000 negative balance. The sewer fund budget was 4.03 million.
The power bill at the city’s wastewater treatment plant was budgeted at $280,000, but $377,000 was charged against the city, said Bob Ring, director of public works. The plant, which was recently overhauled, has a higher capacity than the old system and draws more power.
While cuts to spending elsewhere helped offset the high power bills, “we didn’t anticipate doing the generator projects,” Ring said, noting $95,000 from the sewer fund balance was used to buy generators for two pump stations which discharged sewage into the Allegheny River during a power outage.