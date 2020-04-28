OLEAN — After a year of paperwork and waiting, city police should begin wearing body cameras this summer.
Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley reports that his department, after almost 11 months, has finally purchased body cameras for the officers thanks to a $56,000 grant from the Department of Justice.
“It was a process — a lot of work,” he said. “We would have had them a year ago if it weren’t for the grant, but we did save the taxpayers a significant amount of money.
“In about six weeks ... about six of them are going to start responding to calls with them,” Rowley said, adding the first field testers volunteered for the job.
The $103,000, five-year contract includes the cameras, a mid-term replacement — batteries have limited lifespans, and newer cameras may be available then, Rowley said — software to store and retrieve the data, and training.
However, the biggest hurdle now is COVID-19 — onsite training by Axon has been canceled, Rowley said. He hopes the situation improves by June and company trainers can come into town and walk the officers through how to operate the cameras, save the recordings and establish policies.
Supervisors will learn how to store and retrieve the data, make copies for evidentiary purposes and redact faces when those appearing in the videos are victims of sexual assault or children. Later, officers will be trained how to use the cameras and operate the software to upload the footage. Each officer will be responsible for uploading their own footage.
“Hopefully, then we can get it up and running with every officer with his or her own camera,” Rowley said.
The technology is becoming more common at police departments across the country. A U.S. Department of Homeland Security survey in 2015 found that 95% of large police departments either had body cams or were committed to using them in the near future.
In the region, the Salamanca Police Department has had cameras since 2017, while the Buffalo Police Department began wearing them in 2019.
Police agencies have long attempted to record interactions with the public. Many police departments received grants for dash cameras for police cruisers in the 1980s and 1990s, but once the technology switched from analog videotape to digital files, many agencies — like the New York State Police — scrapped the systems.
But one recent issue at the department has not had a major effect on the program.
On April 17, the city reported it had suffered a ransomware cyberattack, with several computer systems in city government taking days or even weeks to get back online.
“It hit my department the hardest,” Rowley said, noting that staff has gone back to filling out paper reports instead of using a computer database.
The biggest concern, Rowley said, is when the system is back online.
“We’ll have to enter in all of our reports — in order,” the chief said, but there is one positive. “The only good news is it happened during the pandemic — our numbers are down. We’re generating the least amount of documents I’ve ever seen.”