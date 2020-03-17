OLEAN — No state of emergency has been declared in the city, but some government services and churches are shutting down for the time being over coronavirus concerns.

Mayor Bill Aiello on Monday afternoon announced the closure of the John J. Ash Community Center, the St. John’s youth recreation program, the William O. Smith Recreation Center and the Bartlett House Historical Center and Olean Point Museum.

In addition, city hall will scale back hours of operation to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment.

Two planned governmental meetings for this week — the Olean Urban Renewal Agency and the Olean Local Development Corp. board meetings — have been canceled. The Common Council committee meetings set for Tuesday remain on the agenda.

“I hate to keep going back to ‘it is what it is,’ but we’ll keep moving forward,” Aiello told the Times Herald. “The concern is to protect public health and safety — we’ll do what is necessary to do that.”

City hall will remain open for business, but further steps are being investigated.

“I have no plans on calling a state of emergency at the City of Olean,” the mayor said, but added that his office is looking into the procedure if necessary.

Aiello noted that the white payments drop box on Times Square side of the building will remain available 24/7, and a drop box is also available at the city clerk’s office.

City police reported on Facebook that they will be attempting to limit face-to-face interactions by allowing some reports to be filed over the phone.

“Police will still respond in person to many calls. Police calls for service such as thefts in progress, burglaries, welfare checks, vehicle crashes, and many other calls will still be dispatched,” officials said in the posting. “Criminal investigations will continue and the priority for officers as will be life-threatening emergencies as well as calls that cannot be taken over the phone. The Olean Police records office will be closed to the public but requests for police records can still be made over the phone by contacting Olean Police Dispatch (716) 376-5677.

“We recognize that some face-to-face interactions with the public will be necessary, but recognize the need to do our part to protect the public and our officers, we will continue to keep the public informed with relevant information and we appreciate the public’s understanding of our need to limit face-to-face contacts for the benefit of all.”

Noting the announcement by Gov. Andrew Cuomo this morning to close many types of businesses, including dine-in restaurant and bar services, theaters and gyms, the mayor said that the public health must be the first priority, but “it’s a hard pill to swallow because people aren’t going to be coming in,” he said, noting businesses are already being affected. “How many (businesses) are going to survive if this goes long-term?”

Other municipalities are also closing facilities to the public.

Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler on Monday issued a two-week state of emergency in the village, closing village government buildings to the public. However, village services will not be disrupted, he added.

• Utility payments can be deposited in the black drop box located outside the police station. Utility Billing Office may be reached at (585) 596-1751

• The Village Clerk’s Office will open by appointment only. Call (585) 596-1750

• The Village and Town Courts are closed. Village Court may be reached at (585) 593-5609. Town Court may be reached at (585) 593-1750. Mail fine payments (money orders only) to the respective court at 46 S. Main St., Wellsville, NY 14895

• The Police Department lobby will be closed. If you have a non-emergency complaint, please call (585) 593-5600. For emergencies, call 911

• The Department of Public Works may be reached at (585) 596-1710

• Code Enforcement may be reached at (585) 596-1755

ALONG WITH BUSINESS, multiple churches have announced suspensions of services for the near future.

Catholics and Episcopalian services across the region have been canceled due to concern over coronavirus, church officials reported to the Times Herald.

Bishop of Buffalo Edward Scharfenberger announces that there will be no regularly scheduled public Masses in the Diocese of Buffalo until further notice due to an abundance of caution and growing concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus. Churches may remain open, as locally feasible, and the faithful are encouraged to continue to visit and pray while maintaining a prudent distance from one another.

“As the faith community of Western New York, we have an important part to play in protecting those most vulnerable and those with underlying medical issues during this period of extreme concern over the spread of the coronavirus,” said Scharfenberger. “I realize how deeply disappointing it is during our season of Lent to refrain from gathering at public Masses and participating together in our liturgical life, but we must avoid the risk of wider infection.

“I encourage the faithful to pray fervently during this time when we must be apart and to continue their Lenten journey within families and in the quiet of their own prayerful reflection, knowing that Christ abides with us always and in every place.”

On Friday, Bishop Scharfenberger announced that all Catholic faithful are dispensed from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass and Holy Days of Obligations. A full list of parishes that offer live-streamed Masses can be found at: https://www.wnycatholic.org/news/article/featured/2020/03/13/103900/bishop-scharfenberger-dispenses-catholics-from-sunday-and-holy-day-mass-obligation-due-to-coronavirus-threat

In addition, all other parish events and large gatherings are to be postponed, including confirmations. Funerals will continue to be conducted, though with only immediate family present until further notice. All Catholic schools will remain closed until April 20.

The Rev. Kim Rossi, pastor of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on South Barry Street, reported the Episcopal bishop has canceled all services for the foreseeable future.