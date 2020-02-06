OLEAN — City officials are mulling whether to raise taxes — not on residents, but visitors.
Aldermen suggested Tuesday it might be time to look at implementing a city “bed tax” — an occupancy tax on hotel rooms — which would be in addition to Cattaraugus County’s 5% bed tax.
Alderman John Crawford, D-Ward 5, said that after the county’s 2019 revenue was reported in the Times Herald earlier this week, he noted a city bed tax could raise much-needed funds without hurting local taxpayers.
“That’s something that has been discussed numerous times in the city,” Crawford said, asking his fellow aldermen during Tuesday evening’s meeting for their thoughts on such a tax.
Mayor Bill Aiello said that, according to the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, the county received roughly $111,000 in 2019 from city hotels. If a 5% tax were levied by the city, Aiello noted that a similar amount of revenue would be generated. A 3% rate would have raised around $67,000, he said.
“Keep in mind that this is not going to be taxing our people who live here,” Aiello said, adding few locals stay in city hotels.
Operations from local Airbnb rentals to the Holiday Inn Express on Main Street would be taxed under such a proposal, with the costs passed on directly to visitors in a line on the bill. In addition, the under-construction Hampton Inn and Suites in North Olean would also be required to levy bed taxes.
However, most of the hotel operations in the greater Olean area would be exempt — the Microtel, Fairfield Inn and Best Western-branded facilities along Route 417 are in the town of Allegany.
Any bed tax is in addition to regular sales taxes, which are levied separately on hotel room stays.
The state law that grants Cattaraugus County the right to levy a bed tax does not prohibit municipalities from setting similar taxes. A similar state law would be required for a city bed tax.
“I’ve already talked to both of our representatives — who would support this for us,” Aiello said.
The mayor also noted that few hotel visitors would be deterred, with visitors rarely considering a bed tax when choosing a hotel room for the night.
Aldermen were supportive of digging further into the proposal.
“I think it’s a good way to get some new revenue,” said Alderman Dave Anastasia, D-Ward 7, with he and other aldermen asking for more information on what other cities are doing across the region.
A Times Herald review of state legislation on bed taxes indicate that most cities in the region do not levy bed taxes. However, several have, mostly in areas with high tourism traffic.
The Finger Lakes cities of Geneva and Canandaigua each levy a 3% tax, in addition to a 3% Ontario County tax. Lockport has a 4% tax, and Niagara Falls charges a 6% tax — both of those in addition to a Niagara County-wide 5% tax. The city of Saratoga Springs has its own 5% tax, in addition to a Saratoga County 1% tax.
Some counties use county-wide bed taxes for tourism marketing. Cattaraugus County received just over $1 million in bed taxes in 2019, county officials reported, with the funds allocated to tourism efforts since the tax was implemented in 2004.
The Saratoga County tax is used for tourism promotion, with a mandated panel of government officials and owners or managers of hotels advising the county on how to spend the funds.
Niagara County officials raised the tax from 4% in 2019 for one program — a free-to-ride tourist shuttle between Niagara Falls and Fort Niagara in Youngstown.
Raising the rates have even drawn support from hoteliers in other parts of the state. In January, Onondaga County submitted a request to the state to raise the county’s bed tax from 5% to 7% — a move pushed by hotel owners and tourism officials to generate more money for marketing efforts.
However, most cities in the area with bed taxes typically use the revenue for general operations. Funds in Geneva, under the city code, go into the general fund, with up to 10% set aside for administration costs to collect the tax. A similar section of code is in place in Canandaigua.
In Saratoga Springs, however, the bed tax is divided into three separate taxes: 1% for the city’s general fund; 2% to the Saratoga Convention and Tourism Bureau for marketing the city; and 2% to a capital fund for major renovations to the City Center.
On Wednesday, city officials conveyed interest in possibly using the funds to promote marketing efforts to drive more visitors to the city, but no decisions have been made on whether to create the tax, let alone how to use the funds if it is implemented.