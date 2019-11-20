OLEAN — Major deficiencies need to be addressed at city facilities, officials said, and the cost of doing everything would run into the millions.
On Tuesday, Department of Public Works Director Bob Ring shared a 77-page facility needs report with the Common Council’s strategic planning committee, pointing out eight projects that need to be addressed, one way or another.
“There’s some dire needs,” Ring said. “A lot of these are structural issues.”
In his list of projects, all of the work would run between $2.67 million and $3.93 million if the council decided to move ahead.
Ring said he is not proposing a course of action — “I’m not trying to decide what buildings we use,” he said — but collected the data to give the council a clear picture of the kinds of decisions that need to be made on rehabilitation, replacement or disposal.
“They range from shovel-ready to needing development,” he added.
The list of needed work includes:
Replacing the ramp and concrete on the Times Square entrance to the Olean Municipal Building, at $85,000 to $115,000.
Exterior brick, sill and corbel improvements at Fire House No. 1 on South First Street at $50,000 to $75,000.
Replacing the fuel facility at the city garage at $435,000 to $500,000.
Replacing and repairing outbuildings at the city garage at $281,500 to $315,000.
Masonry, roof, HVAC and other work to the city garage at $1.25 million to $1.5 million.
Repairing the south wall of the water treatment plant at $500,000 to $1.1 million.
Upgrading the HVAC control at the municipal building at $60,000, and possibly replacing the main HVAC unit at upward of $250,000.
Upgrading the HVAC at the Bartlett House, $8,000 to $12,000.
Demolition of the former Water Treatment Plant at an unknown cost, but “it would be in the six figures,” Ring said.
“These are capital-level projects — they will most likely need to be bonded,” he said, adding that only a few of the projects he pointed out would likely be completed through the regular budget process and existing funds.
The cost of not doing the work could be higher, he cautioned. One example is the fuel tank at the city garage — if it were to fail, the environmental cleanup and emergency replacement would dramatically increase costs.
Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, noted there need to be long-term decisions made before moving ahead on many of the projects. For instance, she noted, there have been discussions over the years about closing Fire House No. 1 and merging its operations into the main fire headquarters, and it would make little sense to fix the building just have it sit empty or sold.
Another option, said Alderman Kevin Dougherty, R-Ward 4, would be to hire a crew that would be capable of doing some of the masonry upkeep on city buildings that would be required by projects on the fire station, municipal building and the city garage
Alderman Paul Gonzalez, D-Ward 3, noted there have been concerns at the water treatment plant since it was constructed 17 years ago.
“Shoddy workmanship is really the cause,” Ring said, adding the original contractor came back to attempt to fix the wall at one point. “That repair failed.”
Aldermen also said that the concrete work at the municipal building has been a long-standing issue.
“We’ve discussed that before,” said council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, with Ring noting that the project was included in several tentative budgets before being cut in favor of other priorities.
