OLEAN — In a stark example of what Olean’s police chief calls misguided criminal justice reforms in New York, his officers busted in on an alleged methamphetamine-cooking operation Thursday night — but no drug-related charges were filed.
Chief Jeff Rowley explained that the department’s tactical team executed a search warrant at 104 S. 2nd St. at approximately 9:15 p.m. and arrested three people. The warrant was obtained by the Street Crimes Unit after a lengthy investigation regarding the occupants allegedly making meth in the residence.
Suspected methamphetamine and several components for manufacturing the illegal drug were located inside the apartment, the chief said.
But while arrests were made regarding outstanding warrants — and another person was charged with endangering the welfare of a child for having a baby in the alleged meth den — drug-related charges must wait.
Under newly enacted discovery laws put into place by the state, Rowley said, evidence has to be analyzed and investigators and prosecutors must wait for a final New York State Police Lab report before filing the proper charges. After police finished their investigation at the apartment, it was turned back over to the residents.
“The officers walk in on a meth-cooking operation, there’s a baby in the residence, and we didn’t arrest them for drug possession,” the chief said. “We had to let them go (on the meth case). ... It’s the kind of thing that makes me sick to my stomach.”
Rowley said it will be months before investigators and the Cattaraugus County District Attorney’s Office has official lab confirmation that the substances found in the residence were indeed meth and/or meth-making materials. At that time, drug-related charges may be filed and warrant issued.
“That’s if we can find (the suspects),” the chief said. “Right now, they’re free to go on cooking meth or do whatever.”
Rowley explained that if charges were filed Thursday night on suspicion that the substances were meth-related, under new rules of discovery, the state has 15 days to offer lab-determined proof that the evidence is indeed controlled substances.
“Again, that takes months,” he said. “This is the kind of situation (law enforcement) has been warning about. I don’t think the public quite understands what these new discovery laws mean.”
The chief also pointed out that new, strict bail guidelines mean that many suspects, after being charged, are released on their own recognizance with no bail.
“This is just the beginning,” he said.
In the Thursday night raid, Christopher A. Winship, 35, of 104 S. 2nd, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and released.
Raymond G. Shaffer, 42, same address, was arrested on an outstanding parole warrant and turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Diana M. Shaffer, 41, same address, was also arrested for violation of probation and turned over to county jail personnel.
Rowley noted that the baby was found in filthy conditions and Child Protective Services responded to the scene to assist.
A New York State Police contaminated crime evidence recovery team responded to conduct a detailed search and evidence collection at the scene.
