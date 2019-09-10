OLEAN — The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday called out to the community to help make two events this fall the best they can be.
The last of three StrOlean events of 2019 has been set for Oct. 26, a Saturday, and Chamber officials are hoping to again tap into downtown businesses and visiting vendors to make the event a success.
Since August 2017, six StrOlean events have brought thousands of visitors to North Union Street to enjoy food, arts and other fun activities.
Downtown businesses will open their shops, and pop-up vendors from off North Union will also have their goods on display. A Grub Crawl is being proposed, with the Chamber asking restaurants on North Union to place a walkable item on the menu for participants. Food trucks and restaurants not located on North Union are encouraged to fill out a food vendor application and set up along the street.
Chamber officials are also asking nonprofits and for profit organizations to bring events to downtown. Suggested event ideas include scavenger hunts, walking tours, painting or craft classes, cheer or dance competitions, short run/walk events, but officials said there are many more ideas that could be brought to the street.
Those interested in participating as a retail or food vendor or as a event organizer, call 372-4433 for a registration form. There is no cost to register.
ALONG WITH StrOlean, officials are seeking nominations for the Chamber’s top annual awards to be presented in November.
Nominations close on Thursday for the Love of Olean United in Enterprise (L.O.U.I.E.) Award and the Enterprising Business Award.
The LOUIE award aims to recognize an individual who best exemplifies the spirit of Olean, typically a leader in business or in a local nonprofit who has made a positive impact on the community.
The award marks the 31st since its 1990 inception. The award is named after Louis “Louie” Marra, who was best known as the owner of the Old Library Restaurant, but spearheaded efforts including saving the former Pennsylvania Railroad depot now used by Jamestown Community College and the Olean Business Improvement Association’s revival of the annual Santa Claus Lane celebration. Last year’s recipient was Jack Whipple, managing shareholder with Buffamante Whipple Buttafaro.
The Enterprising Business Award was established as a way to recognize GOACC members for continually and generously giving and positively impacting our communities, officials said, and is the highest distinction for a business given by the Chamber.
The 2018 Enterprising Business Award was presented to both The Granger Family Businesses and Fox Financial. Also recognized with the inaugural Presidential Award was Portville restaurant Red’s and Trudy’s.
Forms are available at the Chamber office, 301 N. Union Street, Olean, and online at www.oleanny.com. For more information on the annual dinner, contact the chamber at 372-4433 or events@oleanny.com.
The awards will be given at the conclusion of the 114th annual Chamber dinner, which will be held Nov. 7 at Good Times Events Center.