OLEAN — Local business leaders will meet later this month to discuss how to keep themselves safe from cyber attacks.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will host its first Cyber Summit from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Jamestown Community College.
The summit will open with a keynote address by Dan Greene, an attorney at Buffalo-based Beckage. According to the firm’s website, Greene specializes in cases involving breach and privacy litigation, and in software and other technical disputes.
Two sessions will be held afterward. A talk on incident response will be given by
Special Agent Tiffany Loar, a U.S. Secret Service cyber forensics specialist. Founded in 1865 to fight counterfeit currency, the agency that is now tasked with protecting the president also serves an investigatory role in cybercrime including identity theft, network intrusions and other computer-related crimes.
A cyber attack prevention panel will also be held. The guests for the panel will be Jay Wiley, deputy chief information security officer with M&T Bank, and Scott Morris, chief information security officer with insurer BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York.
Cyber attacks are ever evolving and difficult for organizations to prevent, Chamber officials said, with the question being when, not if, an attack will happen.
Local high-profile targets of hacks and ransomware attacks — directly or indirectly through outside vendors — in the last year include the city of Bradford, Pa., Salamanca City Central School District, Olean Medical Group and the Seneca Nation Health System.
The most disrupted in the area have been ransomware. Ransomware is a type of software designed to deny access to a user’s data until a ransom is paid. However, in many cases the person holding the data for ransom can withdraw the data for nefarious uses, or even destroy the data.
While relatively infrequent in the area, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there have been approximately 4,000 daily ransomware attacks since early 2016. The 2018 annual report from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center in West Virginia states that 1,493 ransomware attacks were reported last year. Of those 107 were in New York.
Nationwide, around $3.62 million was lost by victims in ransomware attacks, while $284,736 was lost in New York. By comparison, 1,402 cases of ransomware attacks were reported in 2014 nationwide, with $490,577 in direct victim losses. No state-by-state breakdown was released that year by IC3.
Those funds do not include lost business, computer system upgrades or other indirect costs. Nor do they include payments made by victims who do not report attacks.
The Buffalo field office of the FBI told the Times Herald earlier this year that such hacks could be incredibly disruptive, and could be triggered by something as innocent-looking as an attachment to an email.
Registration is $20 per person. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/cyber-summit-tickets-74813119053. Call the Chamber at 372-4433 for more information.
