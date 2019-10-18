OLEAN — Local vendors will be raising money for charity with a craft show Saturday and Sunday.
The show, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Olean Center Mall, will see its vendor fees go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the local Pink Pumpkin Project, said Linda Minnemeyer, manager of Cindy’s Craft Co-op.
“I’m a really big supporter of St. Jude’s, and I know a lot of vendors who are too, and I knew they would come out,” she said. “And with October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, I knew we should put some money toward that. Three of my best friends have breast cancer.”
St. Jude, a Memphis, Tenn., hospital, is a pediatric facility focused on catastrophic diseases like leukemia and other cancers. Patients’ families pay nothing for treatment at the nonprofit facility.
Pink Pumpkin Project, founded in 2012, is best known for its annual sale of painted pumpkins. The group raises funds to directly assist those battling breast cancer in the area.
Interest from vendors has been strong, Minnemeyer said, with an extra half-dozen signing up this week.
“Right now, we have 48 vendors, and we have a good variety.” Minnemeyer said, adding that one storefront will be used by several vendors, and the rest will be set up in the main concourse. “It’s just going to be all through the mall.”
In the spring, Minnemeyer organized a craft show to support the city’s roller skating program at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
“Some of the vendors are returning for this,” she said, adding another Rec Center show will be held May 2. “We’re making that an annual event.”
Locally-produced honey and bee products will also be sold, along with wreaths, candles, several jewelry vendors, antiques and furniture.
“There’s a lot of people doing wooden signs. This one lady makes stuffed animals — she makes these great big octopi,” Minnemeyer said. “We’re also going to have our girl with breast cancer awareness products.”
