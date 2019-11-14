OLEAN — With boat launches in Portville and Allegany, city officials hope the county will also help with one on East River Road.
The Olean Common Council authorized Mayor Bill Aiello to apply for aid from Cattaraugus County to aid in constructing a boat launch at Tuesday’s board meeting.
“It’s a total cost around $93,000, with right about $15,000 being the city’s cost,” said Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5. “Cattaraugus County has been providing these types of ADA-compliant launches, and we’ve been wanting to do this sort of project.”
Similar boat launches are available during warmer weather at the Steam Valley Road bridge in Portville and the First Street bridge in Allegany.
Aiello said he is hopeful the county will be able to help out with the project.
“It’s halfway between Portville and Allegany,” the mayor said, adding it would be an ideal terminus for a short paddle or as a rest stop for long trips.
The property, while not in the city, is already under the city’s control.
“We have a pump station out there — that’s where it will be,” Aiello said. The launch and a parking area will be on the south side of the road, but the city also owns property on the north side of the road. “That’s where we hope the overflow parking will be.”
The launch would be Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant — allowing those with limited mobility or paralysis to launch and retrieve kayaks and canoes. While restrooms were considered, Aiello said it is likely the city will have a portable restroom set up for users for the near future.
Plans for a boat launch have been floated several times in recent years as kayak and tube traffic increases. The launch was considered for the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and was also identified in a 2015 community trail access plan from Portville to Salamanca.
If funded, it would be the second time the county has offered launch funds for the upper Allegheny River area.
In May 2015, Cattaraugus County lawmakers approved $150,000 for three launches. Portville received a launch later that year thanks to advance work by the municipality, while a launch in Allegany was installed in 2016.
However, city officials did not have enough funds set aside to cover the additional costs for a launch.
“We did some work at the existing launch,” Aiello said, noting that the site on West Riverside Drive would be difficult for those with mobility issues to access, even with an accessible launch ramp. “That’s just so steep over there, and we need to be able to launch a boat for the fire department or water rescue there.”
