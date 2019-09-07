OLEAN — The Olean area will this week honor the memory of those who were killed in the 9/11 terror attacks.
Ceremonies in Olean and at St. Bonaventure University will mark the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on Wednesday.
The Olean American Legion, along with dignitaries and first responders from the city fire and police departments, will mark the occasion with a 6 p.m. ceremony Wednesday on the front lawn of the Legion hall, 307 E. State St.
Master of ceremonies will be former Mayor William Quinlan. Officers of the day will be Army veteran William Hilliard and Navy veteran Conrad Tincher. Scouts BSA Troop 621, which is chartered through the Legion, will provide a color guard.
The invocation will be given by Father Ross Chamberland of St. Bonaventure University.
Guest speakers this year include Mayor Bill Aiello, a retired police officer, and state Assemblyman Joe Giglio, R-Gowanda, formerly of the Cattaraugus and Erie County Sheriff’s departments.
Chamberland will also give the benediction.
Tincher and Hilliard will raise the American flag. Olean Fire Chief Robert Bell and Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley will place a wreath in memory of those lost.
A firing squad, led by Robert Redmond, will fire a salute, with Jim Tambash playing Taps.
The event typically draws between 50 to 100 people, depending on the weather.
A large part of the memorial in Olean, Tincher told the Olean Times Herald, is focused on first responders, hence speakers from law enforcement backgrounds. In addition, contingents from the city’s police and fire departments are also planning to attend.
Of the almost 3,000 people killed in the attacks at the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Virginia and in Shanksville, Pa., where a fourth hijacked plane crashed, 412 were first responders. Among those who died were 343 members of the New York City Fire Department, 37 police officers of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, 23 police officers of the New York City Police Department, and nine other responders.
THE ST. BONAVENTURE COMMUNITY will host a service to remember their own at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at the 9/11 Memorial outside the William E. and Ann L. Swan Business Center. The service is open to the public, with a prayer service and accompanied by the university’s ROTC Color Guard.
Three St. Bonaventure graduates were killed in the attacks, including Father Mychal Judge, class of 1957, a chaplain with the New York City Fire Department and the first recorded fatality during the attack; Rob Peraza, class of 1994 and 1996; and Amy O’Doherty, class of 2000. All three were killed at the World Trade Center.