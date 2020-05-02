OLEAN — While some local food pantries are in need of monetary donations, and others are requesting supplies of food, all agree that they’ve seen an increase in recipients since the COVID-19 pandemic has put many out of work.
At the Olean Food Pantry, operation manager Jerry Hustak said the facility has seen a 50% increase in recipients since the pandemic shut down many businesses in mid-March.
“We’ve been getting a bunch more people,” Hustak said on Friday during the distribution of food. “It varies from day to day, but I would say we have at least 50% more than we typically get. It’s expected with this crisis going on.”
Hustak said the food pantry has been supplied by the Food Bank of Western New York, which has received a number of donations from throughout the region.
“People are just opening up their hearts,” Hustak said of the donations.
He said the food pantry primarily needs monetary donations, as the facility can purchase a larger quantity of supplies from the Food Bank with those funds.
“If people are going to go out to the grocery store and buy some cans and bring them over here, we can probably get twice as much food as they can for the dollar by going through the Western New York Food Bank,” he said of wholesale prices at the Food Bank. “But if they have stuff on their shelf (or supplies from can drives) and want to bring it over here, that’s a whole other story.”
Hustak said donations can be sent directly to the facility at 8 Leo Moss Drive, Olean, or by visiting the food pantry’s website at oleanfoodpantry.org, where donations can be accepted through PayPal or by credit card. Hustak said the food pantry also receives supplies from Tops Friendly Markets, Walmart and Eaton Dairy, which has donated milk and eggs.
He noted there are an adequate number of volunteers who work at the facility’s loading dock or by delivering food to recipients in drive-through cars.
“Pretty much we’re giving out food to whoever shows up, there’s no screening anymore,” he said. “Right now, based on the Feed More New York (program), they said just take anybody who shows up at the door.”
The pantry, which distributes food from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, can be contacted at 372-4989.
At the Loaves & Fishes Southern Tier Food Pantry, 753 Prospect Drive, a message on an answering machine at Hillside Wesleyan Church said the pantry is providing food from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays to recipients who drive up in their vehicles.
More information can be obtained on the needs of the pantry by calling 373-6800.
At Creekside Chapel in Allegany, Rev. Adam Stein said the food pantry has seen approximately a 30% increase in those in need of help.
Stein said the food pantry is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Thursday and delivers food to people in their vehicles.
“The way we have it set up is that people are staying in their cars and are driving around the building. We’re loading them up with boxes appropriate to their family size,” he added. “We are getting new guests that we haven’t observed before.”
Stein said the church is not turning anyone away who is in need.
“We’ve been pretty much given the green light to treat any situation as an emergency situation right now,” Stein said. “People don’t tend to come to these things unless they really need it.”
He said the pantry will accept monetary donations and any type of food donation, as they have experienced challenges in obtaining supplies from the Food Bank of WNY.
“Honestly, if folks or a business has a case of spaghetti, sauce or peanut butter, that’s actually more helpful right now,” he said, noting other items needed include soups, tuna fish, meat and produce.
“Our account is in good shape, but what’s available for us to purchase is different than normal,” he said.
Donations can be mailed to 2523 Five Mile Road, Allegany, and for more information on dropping off supplies, call the church at 372-0388.
The Valley View Baptist Church Food Pantry in Little Valley has been closed since the beginning of the shutdown, but has plans to reopen from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 8 for food distribution to drive-through vehicles. No one will be turned away.
Mary Bailey, director, said the pantry will accept any type of perishable and non-perishable food donations from individuals or stores as the supplies are low. She noted the pantry is always in need of fresh fruits and vegetables, as well as dairy products, and has refrigerate storage space for the products.
For more information on the distribution, or dropping off donations, contact Bailey by email at marywill1954@gmail.com or call 257-3135.
