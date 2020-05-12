OLEAN — Local lending institutions have been rolling up their sleeves to help businesses and residents make it through the financial fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The U.S. Small Business Administration reported Monday that small banks and credit unions have played a vital role in supporting local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In the PPP Round Two so far, 2,571,167 approved loans totaling a guaranteed amount of nearly $188.94 billion have been processed via 5,463 lenders,” said Buffalo SBA spokeswoman Kelly LoTempio. “These numbers show that over 4.2 million small businesses have received loans for over $531 billion since the start of the PPP Program… New York State had 190,052 loans approved for $18,789,434,045.”
Most have been helped by smaller lenders.
“Small and medium-sized lending institutions (those with less than $50 billion in assets) have approved more than half (52%) of the small businesses receiving loans for 47% of the PPP Second Round’s total loan volume ($88.91 billion),” she added. “The newly updated Round Two report shows that smaller banks make up over 95.7% of PPP-participating lenders (5,229 in total).”
The jump in commercial lending has been dramatic, said one local lending official.
“As result of this program, we have closed on more business loans in a 3-week period than we typically close within a year,” said Mike Smith, senior commercial lender at Olean Area Federal Credit Union. “In total, the loans that we have provided will help local employers in Olean and the surrounding communities keep 1,500-plus employees on their payroll.
In addition to offering Paycheck Protection Program loans, Smith said the credit union has worked with businesses to assist them in navigating the shutdown.
“We appreciate the financial partnership that we have with our members and want to see all of them survive and succeed in this pandemic,” he said. “As a community, we are all in this together and we will all get through this together.”
Lance Ours, branch manager of Hamlin Bank and Trust Co. on West State Street, said that along with regular services, “we’ve also been assisting our commercial customers with the Paycheck Protection Program through the SBA and processing deferred loan payments for all our customers.”
He added that other business at the Smethport, Pa.-based bank appear to be down due to lower employment, but there is still financial activity beyond PPP.
“We are still taking a number of new applications for mortgages and consumer loans,” he said. “Even though our lobby doors have been locked, we’ve managed to close a good number of mortgages over the last couple of months.”
Officials at Warren, Pa.-based Northwest Bank said they have been in constant contact with business customers, helping them apply for PPP funding.
“Who’s to say that one business is more deserving than another? We wanted every one of our clients to know they’re a priority,” said Mark Reitzes, Northwest’s head of commercial banking. “That’s why we launched a number of ways to connect with clients and work with them to collect the necessary application information.”
Despite Northwest’s efforts, nationwide demand was much greater than expected. Funds were drained in just a few days after launch and the SBA stopped accepting applications, leaving many businesses empty-handed with few answers.
And when the first round of funding was drained within days, Northwest continued processing applications.
“We wanted our clients to acquire the relief they deserved and we were hopeful that the PPP would be funded for a second round,” Reitzes said. “As Congress deliberated, we didn’t stop. Our teams worked around-the-clock to help clients gather and prepare application information for submission.”
Because of that approach, he said Northwest was ready to submit applications when the SBA’s loan portal reopened.
Reitzes said almost all PPP loan applications that Northwest received were approved by the SBA, amounting to $425 million for 3,700 loans.
ALONG WITH PPP, local banks report that other services are seeing traffic.
“We have seen a significant increase in the number of member calls into our phone services department as well as increased utilization of our online, mobile and ATM deposit services,” said Steve Foster, CEO of OAFCU. “We are channeling 76% of our normal teller transaction volume through six drive-thru stations versus our normal 16 teller stations.
Those in a position to purchase or refinance can also take advantage of low-interest rates — the Federal Reserve prime rate is at 0.25%, while major banks lowered their prime rates to 3.25% in March.
“On the loan side, we are seeing strong demand for mortgages, both purchases and refinances, due to the current low rate environment,” Foster said.
And there are eyes on reopening.
“Currently we are taking steps and preparing ourselves to re-open our lobby doors,” Ours said. “We will be installing new shields at our tellers windows and other servicing areas. Safety is going to be our first priority for everyone as we reopen.”