OLEAN — Olean Area Federal Credit Union plans to open a new branch location in Portville.
The credit union confirms that the new branch, slated to open in the first quarter of 2021, will be located at 160 S. Main St. The new full-service branch will feature loan, teller and membership services, as well as a 24-hour walkup and drive-thru ATM.
The new location, which is slated for a vacant lot on South Main, is designed to better accommodate the credit union’s growing membership base within its current service area.
“We are proud to debut this new branch in Portville and remain committed to providing our members with exceptional products and services to help them reach their financial goals,” said Stephen Foster, CEO.
Patrick Kelly, president of the Olean Area FCU, added, “We researched several communities and found the town of Portville to be a perfect fit. Their strong sense of community and commitment to education are things we value and support as a credit union in the communities we serve.”
Mayor Tony Evans said the village is “always excited” about the possibilities when a company inquires about locating or establishing a presence in Portville.
“In fact, folks from the Olean Area Federal Credit Union and their architect and engineering firm are meeting with the village board (Monday) evening and I know that we look forward to warmly greeting them and hearing what they have to say,” Evans said.
“Additionally,” he added, “there are several items related to business development and expansion that should be ready to be revealed as we approach spring. This seems to be an exciting time in Portville.”
Olean Area FCU is the second-largest credit union in Western New York, with assets of $304 million. The credit union serves more than 19,000 members with three locations, 1201 Wayne St. and 206 N. Clark St. in Olean and and 180 W. Main St. in Allegany.