ALFRED — The Olean High School Select Chorus will join with the Alfred University Chorus and Chamber Singers for a combined concert Nov. 17 in the Miller Theater.
Special guest Dan Duggan, award-winning hammered dulcimer player, will accompany the combined voices on two American folk songs and will perform a short concert of solo works.
The Olean High School singers will delight the audience with two American spirituals. The AU choirs will perform "Scarborough Fair/Sounds of Silence,” the American classic by Simon and Garfunkel, as well as the hauntingly beautiful Spanish song "Amor de mi Alma.”
All choirs will join together for “Cornfields,” a piece commissioned for AU Chamber Singers by Rochester composer Laurence Tallman, and folk songs, “Sail Away” and “Unclouded Day.”
At 5:30 p.m. Duggan will give a short informative presentation "What is a Hammered Dulcimer," which is open to the community. The concert featuring the choirs begins at 7 p.m. and is free.