Olean General Hospital plans to make the Thanksgiving holiday a little brighter for patients who cannot be home with their families.
For those who will be patients at OGH on Thanksgiving, the hospital will offer a festive holiday meal. In addition, patients can invite a guest to dine with them free of charge. Additional guests may purchase a holiday dinner for $5.
“No one wants to be a patient over the holidays and away from their loved ones,” says Julie Becker, general manager, food and nutrition services. “We hope this small gesture will make our patients’ Thanksgiving more pleasant.”