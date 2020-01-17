OLEAN — Olean General Hospital recently announced the opening of its new Comprehensive Vascular Center.
Dr. Zahid Chohan, who moved his long-time vascular practice to the hospital’s second floor, will serve as clinical director of the center.
The Comprehensive Vascular Center offers full service vascular and endovascular care, non-surgical care, testing and ancillary services for the treatment of conditions including, but not limited to, peripheral vascular disease, including poor circulation; endovascular stenting; varicose and spider veins; abdominal, aortic, femoral and iliac aneurysms; carotid stenosis; lysis of clots; IVC (inferior vena cava) filters; and AV (arteriovenous) fistula.
In addition to Chohan, patients will have access to top vascular/interventional radiologists on staff at OGH.
“We are pleased to officially open the Comprehensive Vascular Center,” said Timothy J. Finan, president, chief executive officer, OGH, Upper Allegheny Health System. “Dr. Chohan’s three decades of skilled vascular surgical experience to patients in the region will help us provide the very best and most complete vascular care for patients.”
“By offering enhanced vascular and endovascular care at Olean General, we are responding to the needs of our community. Patients can expect local care with access to specialists in their field,” said Jeff Zewe, senior vice president, chief operating officer, OGH.
“One of the most important concerns people have is they don’t want to travel out of the area. At Olean General, we provide state-of-the-art vascular care to our patients locally,” Chohan said. “We have the expertise and facility to care for patients here where we treat them as people, and know them by name.”
Chohan started his private surgical practice in 1981 after completing surgical training at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey. He is board certified in general and vascular surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He serves as director of OGH’s Outpatient Surgery Center, president of the Cattaraugus County Medical Society and is a clinical instructor in the Department of Surgery at the State University of New York at Buffalo.
For more information, visit oghvascularcenter.org.