Chautauqua County Executive George Borrello, who won Tuesday’s special election in the 57th Senate District, hopes to be seated before the end of the month.
Borrello, a Republican, defeated Democrat Austin Morgan of Freedom 41,410 to 16,454.
In Cattaraugus County Borrello beat Morgan 10,266 (63.8%) to 4,796 (29.8%). In his home county, Morgan polled about 3 percent ahead of his totals in the other three counties.
Morgan got 4,328 votes on the Democratic line and 468 votes on the Working Families Party line in Cattaraugus County, while Borrello got 8,582 Republican votes, 1,171 on the Conservative line, 379 on the Independence Party line and 134 on the Libertarian line.
Borrello told the Times Herald Wednesday that it had been a whirlwind day. I want to give myself a couple of weeks transition, “ he explained. “There needs to be a smooth transition so projects and initiatives will continue.”
Borrello said he hopes to be seated soon after he files his oath of office with the secretary of the State Senate, “hopefully by the end of the month. I am excited.”
Borrello, 52, said he was humbled to be elected to succeed former State Sen. Catharine M. Young, R-Olean, who resigned in March.
“We won 72% of the vote in Chautauqua County and won the early voting with a significant number of Democratic votes.”
Borrello ran on the Republican, Conservative, Independence and Libertarian party lines.
Borrello’s vote total in Chautauqua County, where he got nearly half his total district votes, was 20,445. Morgan got 7,700 votes in Chautauqua County.
Even without the votes from any of the three other counties, that was more than enough for Borrello to secure a victory over Morgan by about 4,000 votes.
Borrello got 6,030 votes to Morgan’s 2,053 in Allegany County.
In the portion of Livingston County in the 57th District, Borrello received 4,669 votes to 1,905 for Morgan.
An average of 6 percent of the ballots in each county did not vote for a candidate in the Senate District, the election data show.
Morgan, 23, a recent Cornell University graduate, said, “My deepest thanks to those who supported this campaign — we have built the beginning of a movement — we have lit a torch that will one day be passed on to the next generation.
He added: “I believe in this district, I believe in it’s people, and win or lose we will continue to build a brighter future—one that works for all of us, not just the wealthy and powerful. Tonight, we hold our heads high for what we’ve accomplished, knowing that though we did not win this moment, we will win the era.”
