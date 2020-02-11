ALBANY (TNS) — The State Education Department will return to the table with stakeholders who flooded the department with an “unprecedented” volume of feedback regarding a set of proposed curriculum standards for non-public schools, education officials said Monday.
Interim Education Commissioner Shannon Tahoe conceded at the Board of Regents monthly meeting in Albany that more engagement was needed to address the broad scope of concerns raised in 140,000 comments submitted online and through the mail.
“This is one of the most difficult conversations and hardest things this Board will have to take on,” Tahoe said. “We are balancing a person’s right to religious education, and the right to choose where their child goes, with a right to ensure that their child will receive the education to which they are entitled under the law ... We only think it’s prudent at this point (given the number of comments) to go back out to the field for additional feedback.”
A state law requiring private schools to offer “substantially equivalent instruction” has been on the books for decades, but critics say the state has done little to enforce existing guidelines.
The proposed regulations, which would allow officials to investigate facilities and potentially mete out penalties, were developed in response to a 2015 complaint filed with the New York City Board of Education charging that 49 yeshivas were failing to provide students with basic secular education.
Jewish, Catholic and independent schools sued the state over the proposed guidelines and, last year, an Albany Supreme Court judge determined that they must be subject to public comment.
While the department is still sifting through the comments, officials identified common themes that were expressed in the feedback.
A common criticism was that the regulations violate New Yorkers’ rights and religious beliefs. Some commenters said the proposal puts too many requirements on nonpublic schools and will detract from schools’ ability to offer unique educational experiences.
Many expressed concern that the proposed regulations lacked clear and measurable standards for the review process. Others suggested that guidelines are unnecessary because if a nonpublic school underperforms, parents may pull their children out. Some commenters said the proposed regulations will cause tensions between local school authorities and nonpublic schools that compete for students.
Officials noted that some letters expressed support for the proposed regulations, arguing that they are necessary to ensure children receive adequate education and that secular education is important in a culturally diverse society.
“We have a moral responsibility to ensure that all of our young people have an education that allows them to have their pathway and their pathway has to be something that we all collectively agree on,” Board of Regents Chancellor Betty A. Rosa said.
Advocates opposing the proposed educational standards commended the department’s decision to revisit the regulations.
“We are pleased that the Board of Regents heard the 140,000 voices that expressed concern about the proposed regulations,” said Sam Goldstein, a spokesman for Parents for Educational and Religious Liberty in Schools (PEARLS), a coalition that formed in opposition to the proposed reforms.