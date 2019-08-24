Assemblyman Joseph Giglio feels the so-called “red flag law” that takes effect in New York today is too broad.
It allows for extreme risk protection orders to seize firearms from people who are deemed to be a threat to themselves or others.
The Gowanda Republican said that while safety is paramount in the extreme risk protection orders the law covers, he has Second and 14th Amendment concerns.
“I thought the bill was too broad, Giglio said in an interview Friday. “There are too many moving parts. There’s not just a Second Amendment issue, but the 14th Amendment that covers search and seizure.”
Giglio noted that the courts are already involved in “red flag” cases brought by police. A court order is sought to confiscate an individual’s firearms. The sheriff or state police then negotiate the weapons surrender until the court restores them to the owner.
The implementation of the red flag law includes the ability to seize weapons without due process, Giglio said. “Almost anyone can bring an accusation against someone,” the assemblyman said. “That can get the ball rolling. The minute you start eroding the Constitution it becomes a problem.”
Democrats took advantage of reaction to the Parkland, Fla., school shooting tragedy in passing the red flaw law along party lines, Giglio pointed out.
“Nothing is going to change much except to make things more difficult against legal gun owners,” the 148th Assembly District representative said.
A family member in a dispute with someone who is a gun owner, even someone from their distant past can file a complaint under the red flag law that could result in their confiscation, Giglio said. The owner would then have to go through a process to have them returned.
“It may involve accusations that might not have been true. An accusation is not a fact. We have to remember due process,” Giglio said.
“If the court is not fully involved and rights are protected, that is a problem,” Giglio said. “If your firearms are seized, you are going to have to go through a path to get them returned.”
What’s more, Giglio doesn’t think the red flaw law adds to public safety. “How much is this going to do for safety? Peoples’ hearts are being tugged by the law. I am also concerned with keeping everyones’ rights intact.”
Giglio insisted “the process is already working” with weapons being impounded until adjudicated by a court.
“This bill has some merit, but the more we erode the Constitution, the more rights we lose,” Giglio said. “It is in my opinion, unconstitutional.”
While the courts are still involved, Giglio said he questions who can do the reporting and make accusations.
New York state’s so-called “red flag” law, which allows for extreme-risk protection orders to remove guns from people who are deemed threats to themselves or others, takes effect today.
The State Legislature passed the bill in January and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, accompanied by a visiting Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a fellow Democrat from California, signed it into law in February.
The law allows police, family or household members, as well as school officials if the respondent is or was a student in the past six months, to petition the court for an extreme risk protection order, which would bar the person from purchasing or possessing firearms, rifles or shotguns.
If granted, police would be tasked with seizing firearms, and potentially searching with a warrant. The court would then set a hearing within three to six business days to determine whether a final order will be issued.
If the judge issues a final extreme risk protection order, it will be in effect for up to one year. The individual must turn over any firearms to law enforcement.
The red flag law received support from Democratic state lawmakers and some law enforcement officials.
In signing the law, Cuomo described it as a “first-in-the-nation” action. However, New York wasn’t the first state to adopt red flag laws. At least 13 states and the District of Columbia have some variation of a red flag law. Cuomo’s office later clarified that the “first-in-the-nation” declaration was due to the inclusion of school officials as a party that could seek an extreme risk protection order.
Many of the states adopted red flag laws after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman High School in Parkland, Florida in 2018.
Seventeen people were killed and 17 more were injured in the Parkland shooting in February 2018. The shooter, a former student at the school, was known to police and teachers were concerned about his behavior.
“The red flag law will save lives,” Cuomo said in February. “It is common sense. It is logical. It is factual.”
In 2013, Cuomo successfully advocated for passage of the SAFE Act, which included an assault weapons ban and expanded background check provisions.