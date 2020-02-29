OLEAN — New York’s plastic bag ban takes effect Sunday — whether shoppers and consumers are ready for it or not.
The plastic bag ban, passed statewide last year, follows the lead of other states such as California and Hawaii, that implemented bans on single-use plastic bags in the past decade.
With a few exceptions, such as smaller plastic bags for carrying bulk items such as produce or nuts, single-use plastic bags will no longer be available grocery, retail and convenience stores across the state.
Most outlets will offer paper bags and reusable bags, and many customers are already adjusting to new habits.
David Ried, owner of Rieds Food Barn on South Union Street, said Friday, “We’re completely ready. We intend to be 100% in compliance March 1.”
He said the year of advance notice helped get his customers in the habit of using reusable bags.
“Our community has embraced it — and they will do well,” he said. “A lot of people are ahead of us on that — I think it’s been growing steadily, people using reusable bags. It began to pick up when this was first announced, almost a year ago.”
For those not in the habit, or who forget the first time, the store sells reusable bags starting at 89 cents, with higher prices for larger bags or insulated bags.
And while some stores in the state have already run out of bags, some stores have to figure out how to get rid of the last few.
“Ironically, we’re going to have a few plastic bags left over,” he said. “We’ll probably be finding other uses for them in our store, for our wholesale customers.”
Tops Friendly Markets pointed out Friday that it has been providing its shoppers in Western New York bags for its shoppers to choose from, from jute and reusable to canvas and paper, well before the ban.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has said it plans to hand out more than 270,000 free reusable bags to moderate and low-income communities across the state, although no word has been received on how or where that will happen locally.
Any vendor or business that charges sales tax is required to forgo plastic bags. That includes vendors at craft sales, festivals and other events, even if they come from out of state. Vendors can charge customers for paper bags distributed as part of the sale of goods.
Churches and nonprofits holding rummage or book sales are not exempt from the ban, either, according to the DEC.
Bulk plastic bags are one of the exemptions allowed under New York law. This includes garbage bags and sandwich baggies, which will remain on sale at grocery stores and other retailers.
The DEC notes that stores must allow customers to use whatever bag they’ve brought with them to the store for the purpose of carrying goods. However, consumers are warned to be careful about reusing bags that have been used to carry food.
New York Gannett reported this past week that there’s a high likelihood of cross-contamination between foods contained in these bags, and very few people ever think to wash them, according to a 2011 study by the University of Arizona.
Out of about 100 reusable bags exposed to meat juices in Arizona and California, nearly all showed the presence of HPC bacteria and 8% grew E.coli after two hours in a car trunk, both of which can cause mild to severe illness in humans.
Hand or machine washing decreased the number of bacteria on the bags by more than 99.9%, according to the study. Nearly everyone interviewed admitted to never washing their reusable bags.
But don’t just throw your reusable bags into the washing machine. Many options on the market are made of polypropylene, a rigid material that could damage the machine. Bags should be wiped down with warm, soapy water or disinfectant wipes and allowed to air dry.
Bags made of other materials, such as cloth or canvas, could be machine washed or spot washed.
Meanwhile, DEC says it will wait until April 1 to penalize stores that violate the plastic bag law.
DEC Commissioner Bagel Seggos said Friday that the state has agreed to delay enforcement as it fights a lawsuit in Albany County court, lodged by a manufacturer of plastic bags and by convenience store owners who call the ban unconstitutional.
An association of 6,000 convenience store owners statewide opposes the state’s efforts to allow stores to hand out only thick, reusable plastic bags that the industry says it can’t yet produce.
DEC says it will enforce the ban by issuing a warning to retailers who violate the law for the first time. Retailers could eventually face a $250 fine for a subsequent violation, and a $500 fine for violations in the same calendar year.