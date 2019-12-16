ALBANY — New York officials are urging the recall of a toy sold at Dollar Tree known as Fashion Doll.
The New York Department of State’s Division of Consumer Protection has urged the federal government to recall Fashion Doll, a 5-inch doll wearing a pink floral dress and pink shoes with blonde hair.
As part of its responsibilities, the DCP conducts product research and testing and enforces New York’s Children’s Product Safety and Recall Effectiveness Act. Testing found that the Fashion Doll contains more than 246 times the federally allowable limit of the chemical phthalate Di(2-ethylhexyl), also known as DEHP.
The toy is imported by Greenbrier International Inc. of Chesapeake, Va., and is sold at stores including Dollar Tree, where the Fashion Doll was purchased.
“During this holiday shopping season, we need to make sure the toys we are buying our children are safe,” said New York State Secretary of State Rossana Rosado. “This toy poses an unacceptable risk to our kids and should not be on store shelves. I urge Dollar Tree to voluntarily pull the item from its shelves and call on the federal government to issue a recall of this product immediately.”
The DCP contacted the federal Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to request a national recall of the Fashion Doll containing DEHP, and asked Dollar Tree to remove the toy from its shelves and discontinue its sale. The DCP also contacted the importer requesting it and its distributors cease distribution and sale of the Fashion Doll in New York State and nationwide.
If anyone has the Fashion Doll at home, they can dispose of it by simply throwing it in the garbage, or they can choose to set it aside in a safe area and await any future recall instructions, which may or may not include a refund component.
Phthalates are chemical substances often used in production of many types of plastics, certain inks, paints, and other products. They are generally used to make plastics softer. The National Toxicology Program has concluded that DEHP is a reproductive and developmental toxin in animals. The National Toxicology Program cites concerns about human exposures to DEHP and potential health effects from such exposures, especially in infants and toddlers. The Fashion Doll contained 24.60% of DEHP, well above the federal limit 0.10%.