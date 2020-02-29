ALBANY — New York state will begin using its own tests for coronavirus, after getting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to a statement from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Wadsworth Lab in Albany will begin the testing immediately, the Times Union of Albany reported Saturday.
"When I spoke to Vice President (Mike) Pence, I urged him to approve New York State's coronavirus test — we just received word that our test has been approved by the FDA,” Cuomo said in the statement.
"This approval will expedite wait time and improve New York's ability to more effectively manage the coronavirus situation as it unfolds," Cuomo said said.
Before, all the tests were being sent to Washington to the Centers of Disease Control, and results would come back in a couple of days, Cuomo told reporters Saturday.
“The CDC was having an issue dealing with the volume they were getting from all over the country,” Cuomo said. “Here in New York we have the capacity to run our own tests and we have the sophistication in terms of research facilities, so we had been asking CDC let us run our own tests in New York. It’ll take a burden off the CDC, and it will give us answers faster.”
Gov of Washington state declares emergency
The governor of Washington declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the first such reported death in the United States.
The Associated Press reported more than 50 people in a nursing facility are sick and being tested for the virus.
Gov. Jay Inslee directed state agencies to use “all resources necessary” to prepare for and respond to the coronavirus outbreak. The declaration also allows the use of the Washington National Guard, if necessary.
“We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus," the governor vowed.
Health officials in California, Oregon and Washington state are worried about the novel coronavirus spreading through West Coast communities because a growing number of people are being infected despite not having visited an area where there was an outbreak, nor apparently been in contact with anyone who had.
The man who died was in his 50s, had underlying health conditions and no history of travel or contact with a known COVID-19 case, health officials in Washington state said at a news conference. A spokesperson for EvergreenHealth Medical Center, Kayse Dahl, said the person died in the facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland.
Dr. Frank Riedo, medical director of Infection Control at Evergreen, said local hospitals are seeing people with severe coronavirus symptoms but it’s probable that there are more cases in the community.
“This is the tip of the iceberg,” he said.
The health officials reported two cases of COVID-19 virus connected to a long-term care facility in the same suburb, Life Care Center of Kirkland. One is a Life Care worker, a woman in her 40s who is in satisfactory condition at a hospital, and the other is a woman in her 70s and a resident at Life Care who is hospitalized in serious condition. Neither had traveled abroad.
“In addition, over 50 individuals associated with Life Care are reportedly ill with respiratory symptoms or hospitalized with pneumonia or other respiratory conditions of unknown cause and are being tested for COVID-19,” Seattle and King County officials said. “Additional positive cases are expected.”
Amy Reynolds of the Washington state health department said in a brief telephone interview: “We are dealing with an emergency evolving situation.”
A growing number of cases in California, Washington state and Oregon are confounding authorities because the infected people hadn't recently traveled overseas or had any known close contact with a traveler or an infected person.