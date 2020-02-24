The New York State Labor Department has formed a wage board that will conduct hearings and make recommendations regarding overtime work for farm laborers.
Of five public hearings that are planned, one is slated for Western New York — April 23 at 11 a.m. at Geneseo Community College, William Stuart Forum, 1 College Road, Batavia.
Under the Farm Laborers Fair Labor Practices Act, which Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed into law last year and which took effect Jan. 1, farm laborers are entitled to overtime premium pay for any work that they perform in excess of 60 hours per week, and for work performed on their designated day of rest.
As part of that act, the wage board will consider and make recommendations as to overtime work and, specifically, will hear testimony about reducing the threshold for overtime below 60 hours per week and whether to do so in phases.
“We worked hard to ensure this bill included the proper labor protections and benefits that our farm laborers are entitled to,” said Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon in announcing formation of the panel on Monday. “We have an opportunity to improve the quality of life for tens of thousands of farmworkers. Overtime is a key component and we need to get it right.”
The board has until Dec. 31 to make its recommendations, after which the commissioner will have 45 days to take administrative action on those recommendations.
David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau, is one of the board members.
The Farm Bureau issued a statement Monday saying it will be “incredibly difficult” for board members to reasonably determine if the overtime threshold should be justifiably lowered by the Dec. 31 deadline.
“Farmers have just started to implement changes on their farms to comply with the new law and are still determining what is best for their small businesses and employees,” the bureau stated. “Further, crops are not even in the ground for the spring planting season, let alone having no real-world examples of how this new law will impact harvest season.
“New York Farm Bureau strongly believes it will take data from multiple growing seasons to appropriately evaluate the economic realities and labor challenges facing New York agriculture as a result of the new overtime threshold implemented only weeks ago. And until that can happen, it should not be lowered.”
The other members of the wage board are Denis Hughes, former president of the New York State AFL-CIO, and Brenda McDuffie, president of the Buffalo Urban League.
In addition to the WNY hearing in April, hearings are scheduled, each at 11 a.m., as follows:
• Friday in the New York State Museum Cultural Education Center, Clark Auditorium, in Albany.
• March 13 at Onondaga Community College, Storer Auditorium, in Syracuse.
• March 23 at Binghamton University’s Symposium Hall, Center of Excellence Building Innovative Technology Complex, in Vestal.
• April 16 in the Brookhaven Town Hall in Farmingville, Long Island.
All attendees are encouraged to preregister. Those making public comment will be scheduled in the order of registration. Individuals can register at http://www.labor.ny.gov/farmwageboard.
(Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)