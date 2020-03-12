ALBANY — New York will ban events of 500 people or more and impose restrictions on other venues as part of its effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The state also suspended all winter sports tournament events indefinitely — that includes Olean High's trip to the Far West Regional boys basketball game on Saturday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday the ban on large gatherings will take effect at 5 p.m. Friday except for Broadway theaters, which were ordered to close at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Bars, restaurants and other venues with a listed occupancy of less than 500 will have their capacity temporarily slashed by 50%, Cuomo said.
In addition, New York will impose sweeping restrictions on nursing homes across the state, prohibiting anyone but medical staff to enter in hopes of preventing infection of the elderly, who are particularly susceptible to the coronavirus disease's effects.
Cuomo made the announcement around 2 p.m., saying the state needs to take dramatic steps to cut down on events with a high density of people.
"Science dictates these decisions," Cuomo said. "This is about science. This is about data. And let the science and let the data make the decisions."
Cuomo's decision comes as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases increased to 328 statewide, an increase of 112 from Wednesday. Of the total, 148 are in Westchester County, home to one of the country's most significant clusters in the city of New Rochelle.
Cuomo said the limitations will remain in effect indefinitely. The state will revisit them daily, but he said they remain likely to remain as the state's number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to increase.
"I can't tell you anything more than the numbers tell me," the governor said. "I see those numbers going up on the number of cases, on the number of hospitalizations, I see those going up and I adjust on the numbers."
When asked whether he thinks Broadway will reopen April 13, Cuomo said: "We'll see."
Regarding high school sports playoffs, there’ll be no boys and girls basketball regional finals, no hockey final four in Buffalo and no state bowling finals in Syracuse, for the immediate future.
In a mid-afternoon release, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association said “it is certainly understood that postponing the remaining winter state championships is disappointing, however the opportunity to participate in a NYSPHSAA championship event does not outweigh our responsibility and obligation to ensure students participate in a healthy and safe environment.”
Executive director Dr. Robert Zayas said the difficulties in continuing to get the playoffs in amid the challenges became too much. Those hurdles have included an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, and dealing with the availability of facilites, since most of the playoffs are at college gymnasiums or professional arenas.
“It was my goal to complete the winter championships on schedule,” Zayas said, adding, "I also have concerns as the Executive Director of NYSPHSAA and a parent, that students will be participating in an event under circumstances that are not conducive to a quality and beneficial participation experience.”
The NYSPHSAA release didn’t specify when, or if, the games would be played. Nor did it discuss the state basketball championships scheduled for March 20-22 in Glens Falls and Troy.