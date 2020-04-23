ALBANY (AP) — The hottest controversy at the statehouse for the first two months of the year — the fight over how much leeway judges should have to lock up criminal defendants — has been deflated by compromise legislation tucked into the new state budget.
But key stakeholders in the debate — prosecutors and law enforcement executives on one side, criminal justice reform advocates on the other — have clung to their strident views, suggesting the issue looms as a perennial one at the statehouse.
While neither side was ecstatic with the final result of the legislation, which altered a controversial bail law in effect for just three months, no one could boast they went home with all the marbles.
The most unpalatable part of the outcome for police officials is that judges still cannot consider the dangerousness of defendants, beyond the immediate criminal charge before them, in deciding whether they should be confined following their arraignments.
But the New York State District Attorneys Association and police groups were able to convince lawmakers to add a lengthy list of crimes to bail-eligible offenses.
The final result, said Peter Kehoe, executive director of the New York State Sheriffs Association, is that “the public may think the problem has been cured; but we don’t think it’s cured.”
“It is an improvement,” he acknowledged. “We were happy to see a lot more serious crimes added to the list of bail-eligible offenses.”
David Hoovler, president of the New York State District Attorneys Association and the top prosecutor for Orange County, said public perception of the bail changes that limited the discretion of judges Jan. 1 began to change after crime rates increased throughout the state in the first two months of the year.
“The only thing different between 2020 and 2019 was bail reform,” Hoovler told CNHI. “So I think they (lawmakers) had to act to allay the fears of the public and for political reasons” following a groundswell of opposition to what advocates had hailed as bail reform.
Lawmakers voted to limit the discretion of judges in bail decisions last year after advocates decried the fact that county jails were becoming populated with hundreds of prisoners who had been convicted of no crime but were merely charged with minor offenses and could not come up with bail money.
Activists who promoted bail reform and condemned the former system as inherently unjust included Kerry Kennedy, the ex-wife of the governor and the daughter of slain U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy.
Veteran Assemblyman Kevin Cahill, D-Ulster County, was among those who took up the cause for bail reform last year but this year voted in favor of the compromise measure despite pressure from progressive groups that wanted to keep the 2019 changes intact.
Cahill, in a statement said: “While some, including myself, believed that the 2019 reforms should have been given a better chance to demonstrate their efficacy, by agreeing to this final package, we in the Assembly were successful in preventing some of the wholesale changes that were proposed by the governor and State Senate that would have actually set criminal justice backwards.”
By the time the budget was passed, the main focus of state government had become the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo, in detailing the budget package April 3, offered just four words about the bail legislation: “It improved bail reform.”
Kehoe said the new law will leave his side of the argument with an uphill road in seeking to restore the ability of judges to detain defendants based on indications they pose a danger to communities or themselves.
“It makes it a little bit more difficult to get the rest of what we need because some of the steam has gone out of it, and that was probably the plan,” Kehoe said.
Hoovler’s group scored a statehouse victory when lawmakers agreed to roll back changes they had made just one year earlier to a law determining the time clock for prosecutors and police to turn over witness statements and other evidence to defense lawyers.
The new law, also included in the budget, extended the time frame and allows prosecutors to withhold certain evidence from gang-affiliated defendants.