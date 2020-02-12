BUFFALO — The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a winter weather advisory from 7 p.m. Wednesday through 10 a.m. Thursday for Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, and Southern Erie counties.
Mixed precipitation is expected, with total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch possible.
Periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will result in slippery roads and limited visibilities. rivers should plan on slippery road conditions, as the hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.