A high-wind watch for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties is in effect from Monday morning through late Monday night, with southwest winds 25 to 35 mph and gusts up to 60 mph possible.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo reported that damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible and travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
The NWS advised fastening loose objects or sheltering objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
Sunday will be warmer, with a high in the low 60s, and the possibility of a rain shower in the morning.
The high Monday will be in the 60s, with possble rain and even a thunderstorm.